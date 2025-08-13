Tom Brady Shows Praise for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Many consider Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He is a true NFL legend and will soon be a Hall of Famer. Brady won seven Super Bowls during his NFL career and he did it with two different teams. Brady was not a highly scouted player when he entered the NFL, but he had a great work ethic like no other. Brady was a one of one and he was special to watch during his career.
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback in the NFL now, in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been the best since Brady's retirement. Mahomes and Brady had their battles in the NFL, but Brady came out on top when it mattered the most. Brady beat Mahomes in the AFC Championship game and the Super Bowl.
But now some are thinking that Mahomes can someday surpass Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. Mahomes has three Super Bowl victories, and he is still looking for more. Some had said that Mahomes does not have catch Brady in Super Bowl victories, but if he gets close, there will be a debate to be had between Brady and Mahomes.
Mahomes still has a lot of football left in his career, and he has many opportunities to make more runs to the big game. For Mahomes, it is all about staying healthy, which he has done during his NFL career. For the Chiefs, they are always serious contenders to win it all because they have Mahomes under center.
Tom Brady recently talked about Mahomes and why he is the best quarterback in the NFL.
Brady on Mahomes
"Who wants to win versus who is willing to do whatever it takes to win," said Brady on The Joel Klatt Show. "What are the habits and the daily habits, and the actionable things you need to do every day to put your team in a position to win?"
"So, Patrick Mahomes to me is the one who does that the most often. Who is he? Obviously, he has physical talent. He understands what he needs to do offensively, and he brings a consistent winning attitude to work every single day. In the biggest moments, you can depend on him the most. That is clear."
