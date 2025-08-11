Former UDFA Continues to Improve with the Chiefs
Every offseason, each NFL franchise is hoping that one player will break out and carry that success into the regular season. For the Kansas City Chiefs, it could easily be former undrafted free agent wide receiver Nikko Remigio.
Remigio joined the Chiefs organization following the 2023 NFL Draft but didn't make his debut with the franchise until last season. His speed is his greatest asset, and it was seen on full display through the five regular season games he played last season.
The Chiefs need a prominent guy to lean on in the return game, and from what Remigio showed last season, as well as what he's achieved this offseason, his role on this franchise seems pretty solidified. In 11 kick return attempts last season, Remigio collected 295 yards.
Despite having success last season in the return game, as a former undrafted free agent, Remigio knows that nothing's guaranteed in this game. Earlier this offseason, Remigio spoke on how he cherrishes every moment he has in a Chiefs uniform, because in the blink of an eye, it could be over.
- You know, I think the thing that I've learned with this business is that if you get too comfortable, you know, you're gonna get got. And, I worked too damn hard to get to this point in my career to get to year three, to let it slip through my fingers. So, really, I approach every day like I'm an undrafted rookie that barely got a shot to make it to the NFL. And and and I'm scratching and clawing to just get an opportunity," Remigio said.
Impressing This Offseason
Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has given Remigio his flowers this offseason, as he continues to elevate his game as a returner. Against the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason game, for example, Remigio collected 48 kick return yards, putting his speed on full display.
- "He's our best returner right now, whether it be punt or kick return. He just keeps getting better, just like I said last week. And that's just one of the things that plays out over the next couple of weeks," Coach Toub said.
With two more preseason games for the Chiefs in the future, watch Remigio look to make it a no-doubt decision for the coaching staff to keep Remigio around for the regular season.
