Will the Chiefs Regret Trading Away 2x All-Pro?
One of the biggest moves this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs came in the form of trading away guard Joe Thuney. Thuney had spent the last four seasons in Kansas City, notched back-to-back All-Pro nods, and helped the Chiefs capture two Super Bowl championships.
The Chiefs traded Thuney to the Chicago Bears, not because they wanted to, but because they had to. Money has begun to become restricted for the Chiefs organization, and with a ton of young stars coming to the end of their rookie contracts, it makes sense to move on from a veteran to free up some cash.
Since Thuney's departure, he has already signed an extension with the Bears, worth two years, $35 million, keeping him under contract through 2027. The hole that Thuney left in Kansas City will be hard to fill, but the franchise is going to do the best it can to do so.
As it stands right now, the left guard position has taken a step back for the Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid expressed that both Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will be competing for the starting role this offseason, but both are coming off some poor seasons.
According to PFF, Suamataia had an overall grade of 39.4 and was moved around the offensive line a ton last season. The best part of Suamataia's game came in run blocking, but even then, it was below average for what the Chiefs wanted from the former second-round draft pick.
Caliendo was slightly better last season, but not by much. Earning an overall PFF grade of 49, Caliendo has a ton to prove this offseason if he wants to fill the giant shoes of Thuney.
For reference, Thuney had an overall PFF grade of 79.9 last season, placing him as the 12th-best guard in the NFL, out of the 136 that qualified for PFF's metrics.
The addition of Tremayne Anchrum should provide enough depth at the guard position, but if money wasn't an issue, the Chiefs would have loved to keep Thuney in the organization. That being said, the youngsters have a ton to prove this offseason, as well as early into 2025, to show that the loss of Thuney wasn't a massive one.
