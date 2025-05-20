Chiefs Didn’t Want to Trade Star, They Had To
This offseason was a tough one for the Kansas City Chiefs in terms of adding outside help through pro free agency. Not only did they have needs they had to address, but they didn't have the most money to spend with all the current stars they have on their roster.
On top of that, the Chiefs had to make some decisions on where to spend the money they had. With both George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie being too good not to exercise a fifth-year option, along with hopes of extending Trey Smith in the future, the money was slim picking for the front office.
To make sure they had some money to spend this offseason, the front office had to part ways with veteran offensive guard Joe Thuney. Trading Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was the move that the Chiefs' front office had to make.
But it wasn't one they wanted to.
General manager Brett Veach discussed the move ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, stating that it was purely a business decision.
"As the years go on and we hope to keep this winning tradition up and have sustained success, it only becomes more difficult,” Veach said. “Knew early on that we would be limited, and that was obviously the reason why we had to make that trade with Chicago with Thuney.”
"That was a player that we loved, and it was gut-wrenching that we had to do that,” Veach continued, “But you had to do it. And so, you’re only going to have a limited opportunity to do some things [in free agency]. We tried to cover up some of the holes in regard to just some stability at left tackle."
Thuney and the Bears signed a two-year contract extension at $17.5 million per year, as Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. The former Chief will make $51 million for the next three years, with $33.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
In Thuney's departure, several young players will have the chance to shine on the offensive line for the Chiefs this season. With the additions of Jaylon Moore through free agency and Josh Simmons through the NFL Draft, the left tackle position should be taken care of.
In terms of the guard position, head coach Andy Reid disclosed that both Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo would compete for that spot this training camp.
