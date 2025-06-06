Chiefs' Under-the-Radar Player Set to Make an Impact in 2025
Even with a franchise as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs, young players need to step up. In reality, the younger players on the roster are the future of the franchise, and if they can contribute now, their job security in Kansas City will only increase.
The franchise has produced several stars throughout the year on each side of the football. Whether they still play in Kansas City or have taken their careers elsewhere, the development the Chiefs' coaching staff has provided to past and present players has led them to a dynasty.
That being said, there are a few young players who need to step up in 2025, and most reside on the offensive line. The addition os Josh Simmons looks to be good on paper, but until he can show his left knee injury is no longer an issue, the Chiefs should want a steady solution.
The likes of Jaylon Moore and Tremayne Anchrum should help this offensive line from a veteran standpoint, but one player that truly needs to live up to his potential in 2025 is Kingsley Suamataia. So much so, Suamataia lands as the Chiefs representative for potential AFC under-the-radar stars in 2025.
"When the Chiefs drafted Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of BYU, it was hoped that he'd be able to come in and blossom into Patrick Mahomes' left tackle. That never came to fruition, and Kansas City has since drafted Josh Simmons to fill the blindside tackle role," CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote.
"All isn't lost for Suamataia, however, as he is now being looked at as the in-house replacement at left guard after the team traded away Joe Thuney. If Suamataia can make this transition, it'll only further help the Chiefs' offensive line problems that were utterly apparent in their Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia."
Suamataia was a moving piece last season on the offensive line, but is being considered for the starting left guard role, should he show improvement this offseason. Last season, Suamataia had a 39.4 PFF grade, ranking him as the 136th best tackle out of the 140 that qualified.
The offensive line needs Suamataia, and Suamataia needs to show he has what it takes.
