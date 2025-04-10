Should Chiefs Trade for NFC Linebacker?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton to think about in the coming days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise has been linked to boosting both their offensive and defensive lines this draft season, especially given the way their 2024 campaign ended at the Super Bowl.
While several mock drafters have the Chiefs taking an offensive lineman to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there is a world where the franchise decides to lean into adding depth in the defense. After all, they did allow the Philadelphia Eagles to score 40 points in the biggest game of the year.
According to a recent prediction made by TWSN.com's Marissa Myers, the Chiefs should go out and make a trade with the New York Giants to acquire linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux was the Giants' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has shown excellent defensive skills since debuting in the National Football League.
"On the Chiefs, Thibodeaux would enter a winning culture where he can continue to develop at the NFL level better. With accumulating 126 pressures and 23 sacks across three seasons so far, the glimpses of potential have been there with Thibodeaux," Myers wrote.
"At just 24 years old, Thibodeaux can become a staple on the Chiefs’ defensive line for seasons to come. With his explosiveness, athleticism, and active hands to get past offensive linemen, he would be ideal to help the Chiefs when facing top offenses. Steve Spagnuolo would be able to unlock new plays with the addition of Thibodeaux, and a duo of Karlaftis and Thibodeaux together would transform the defensive line."
While the trade would be great for the defensive core, the odds are that both front offices wouldn't be able to reach an agreement to send Thibodeaux to the Chiefs. After all, defensive end George Karlaftis has emerged as a top defender for the Chiefs, and he, too, is 24 years old (turning 25 soon).
It is most likely that Kansas City will build and add more pieces through the NFL Draft, given they did just re-sign Charles Omenihu for defensive end depth as well as Janarius Robinson for depth on the right side.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.