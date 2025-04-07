Chiefs Defense Were One of The Least Penalized Teams Last Season
The Kansas Chiefs are coming off one of the worst losses in head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes's era in Kansas City. The Chiefs were dominated in last year's Super Bowl vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, not even standing a chance in that contest. It was a game that showed all of what the Chiefs were missing that they ignored all of 2024.
The Chiefs let go of some of their key players who have been part of their Super Bowl-winning teams and have been big contributors. But the Chiefs are looking to get better in different areas and looking to compete next season for an opportunity to get back to the big game.
The surprising thing about the Chiefs from 2024 was that the defense played better than the offense last season. That is surprising given the fact that the Chiefs are a team with the best quarterback in the National Football. But yes, the Chiefs defense was a huge reason why they made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season.
The Chiefs' defense kept the team in almost every game last season. The Chiefs had a lot of one score games and that was because they were stopping the opposing the offense and giving Mahomes and the rest of the offense a lot of different chances to win games. The defense came up with a critical stop late in the game or to end the game as well.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is one of the best, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the league, and he made sure his defense last season was disciplined. And as a result, the Chiefs' defense was one of the least penalized teams in the NFL in 2024.
The Chiefs only received 29 flags on the defensive side of the ball last season.
We are going to see if the Chiefs' defense can produce the same results or better ones in 2025. They will have big shoes to fill because of the players they lost in free agency. One thing that we have seen from Spagnuolo in the past is that he has had the ability to have a great defense with the players that he has, especially since becoming a member of the Chiefs.
