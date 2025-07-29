Chiefs Training Camp Day 6 Highlights
The Andy Reid "ramp-up" period continued Monday as the Kansas City Chiefs participated in their second day of practice in pads. The session was longer than it was on Sunday, but not as long as it will be in the future. Eventually, the practices will last two hours and 25 minutes.
The coaches had an opportunity to look at various players and see their skill level and conditioning. One of the players who was evaluated and put under a microscope was rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and offensive line coach Andy Heck put Simmons in the laboratory and conducted various experiments.
"I like where he's at mentally right now," Nagy said. "We all see what goes on out here at practice, but then we take it to walk-throughs inside, and he's so laser-focused and [listening to offensive line coach Andy Heck]. Maybe there's a mistake or an assignment where he didn't go to the right spot, so we repeat it and go through it, and he can't have enough of those. Physically, he's super talented. It's the mental side and the communication part [that he's working on], but I really like where he's at. He's a true pro right now, and this is just the beginning."
According to chiefs.com, the play of the day was made by Leo Chenal. He had a diving interception during 7-on-7 drills, which showed off how athletic he is. The Chiefs caught the video play and posted it on social media.
Special teams coordinator Dave Toub had the punt team work on "backed-up punt" situations during special teams drills. Toub will have the special teams units work on various things at different practices and Monday was no different.
Toub had both punters, incumbent Matt Araiza and the challenger Eddie Czaplicki, receive the snap in the shadows of their goal post. This is for those situations where the offense cannot get a first down deep in their territory and the punter is called out to kick the ball away. The snap, the blocking and the kick all have to be perfectly executed to make it a winning play.
The Chiefs had one addition to the injury report on Monday as cornerback Darius Rush missed practice due to a hamstring injury. Rush joined tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee) as those players who did not take part in practice on Monday.
