Chiefs Training Camp Day 5 Highlights
For the first time since losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the practice field in full pads. The Sunday practice was part of the Andy Reid "ramp-up" project and was the first one where the players wore their heavy protective gear.
The one-hour and 40-minute session helped ease the players' transition into full-fledged football activities during their stay in St. Joseph, according to Chiefs.com.
While the team hit the milestone of having the first day in pads, the only thing that hurts worse than the first day in pads is the next day. For the practice on Monday, the players will be in pads again and look to make a move up the depth chart.
"I like that second half of the practice. [You] see how they push. How do they retain and push through that wall? You start talking to yourself at the end there," said Head Coach Andy Reid. "You find out who's willing to keep it going."
Long-drive drill
The Chiefs worked through a "long-drive drill" during Sunday's practice towards the end of the session. In this drill, the players run a series of plays in rapid-fire succession to try to move the ball down the field as quickly and as efficiently as possible. There is limited time in between snaps, and substitutions occur expediently and only if the situation warrants it.
"You just have to gut it out. There's no looking for subs or ways out. You have to realize that this is the time to dig deep and the time to grow," said defensive end Mike Danna. "Coach emphasizes growing in uncomfortable situations, and that's what the long drive drill is. It's uncomfortable, you're exhausted, and you want to see who's going to dig deep and keep going."
Mahomes and the first-ream offense ran nine straight plays to open the drill. Mahomes punctuated the drive with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Hollywood Brown in the red zone.
9-on-7 drill
The Chiefs also entertained the fans with a 9-on-7 drill, which emphasized the ground game. The drill had seven defenders and nine offensive players. It typically works without wide receivers and cornerbacks. The purpose is to work between the tackles with the running backs.
Kansas City got some good news on the injury front on Sunday. Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and rookie tight end Tre Watson, who were both on the initial physically unable to perform list, took the field and participated in their first practice. Taylor, the team's starting right tackle for the last two seasons, participated in several of the team drills.
Rookie tight end Jake Briningstool did not practice because of a hamstring injury.
