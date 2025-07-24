Chiefs Training Camp Day 2 Highlights
The Andy Reid camp hit its second day as the Kansas City Chiefs took the field Wednesday morning for another day of practice as it gets ready to play its first preseason game in August.
As Coach Reid said on Tuesday, the team will ramp up the practices and they will get progressively harder. Beginning next week, the team will start working out in full pads.
According to Chiefs.com, veteran Tyquan Thornton made what was termed the play of the day. He had a full extension catch down the sideline during a 7-on-7 drill. He was well covered and the defense had him blanketed, but he still came down with the ball.
If you don't know Thornton's name, you are probably not alone. He was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2022. He is only 24 and has tremendous speed. His 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine turned heads and elevated his draft stock.
Thornton did not make an impression in New England, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Reid have a thing for receivers with speed. Whether or not Thornton makes the team is a story in and of itself, but he will be a player to keep an eye on during the preseason. He could pair well in the Chiefs' rotation with his downfield speed.
Mahomes also hooked up with wide receiver Hollywood Brown on a big play down the sideline in a similar drill. It was reminiscent of the long pass he hit Xavier Worthy with on Tuesday. Mahomes drew a round of applause from the fans as he launched the ball over the head of the defender who blanketed Brown, who caught the ball in stride.
Mahomes reiterated on Tuesday his desire to hit the deep ball more often this season. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said defending Mahomes' deep ball also helps his defensive unit.
"The offense will make us better by doing that. Explosive plays in this league – when you give them up – that doesn't bode well for points allowed, so they help us there," Spagnuolo said. "[Something else] that we try to do is you always see our guys punching at the football. I just think it helps the offensive guys hold onto it."
As far as an injury report goes for Wednesday, the Chiefs came out of practice clean. Everyone who was supposed to practice, with the exception of the three players who were placed on the PUP list on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, cornerback Kristian Fulton and right end Tre Watson missed practice and their return date is unknown at this time.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ScottSalomonNFL to never miss another Chiefs breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.