Chiefs Training Camp Day 1 Highlights
The defending AFC Champions took to the grass for the first practice of training camp on Tuesday. All 90 players under contract showed up, including the newly-signed wide receiver Hal Presley. With his signing on Monday, the roster stands at 91, so there must be a corresponding move made in short order.
Head coach Andy Reid was able to share a message with his team assembled at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. He wanted them to squeeze every bit of knowledge out of every play during the training camp.
"The main thing is urgency. The urgency – keep that up. Everybody's expectations are high," Reid said on chiefs.com. "It comes down to the work that you take care of here, and the foundation that you build here."
The Chiefs practiced for almost an hour and a half, without pads, in what was the first of 17 practices at the university. It was a "ramp up" for the nearly two and a half hour practices, in full pads, that will commence in the near future.
"These are ramp up days," Reid said. "It's a gradual ramp up – not only the length of the practice, but also starting with [just] shells on, and then working from there."
This was the first of two practices that were exclusively open to season ticket members. There are additional benefits to being a season ticket member. One of them is being able to attend two practices open only to season ticket members. The second one is scheduled for Aug. 7. Further, on the first day of training camp, the season ticket members were treated to a pancake breakfast and a full-squad autograph session post-practice.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes uncorked a deep ball down the field on the first play of 7-on-7 drills to Xavier Worthy. The crowd was fired up as the two made a big gain against the defense, which had tight coverage on the play.
Mahomes is a proponent of the deep routes and wanted to make a statement early. He said after practice, it is his goal for this season to hit on more deep routes to his speedy playmakers.
"That's what we have to do – we need to keep doing it, though. We have great corners, so that will be a great challenge for us [offensively], but even on some of those that are incomplete, we can talk through those routes," Mahomes said. "That's the mindset – getting back to throwing the ball down the field. If we can do that, it'll open up the rest of the offense."
With the exception of offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, cornerback Kristian Fulton and tight end Tre Watson who were placed on the PUP list, all remaining players took part in practice, including players returning from injuries like tight end Jared Wiley, wide receiver Rashee Rice and offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
Reid gave an update on Simmons, the rookie, first-round draft choice who is working his way back from a torn patella tendon he suffered in October with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
"He did some good things. He worked in there with the 1s, and he did a nice job," Reid said. "He has things he needs to work on, but he'll keep doing that."
