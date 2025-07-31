Chiefs Training Camp Day 8 Highlights
The Kansas City Chiefs were back at practice on Wednesday and did so without pads, which must have been a welcome benefit to all concerned.
The Chiefs had what was called a 10-10-10 practice after three straight days of padded practices, according to chiefs.com. The session featured 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays, and 10 special teams plays. The team was in 11-on-11, and the purpose was to show the players what a successful play, under the circumstances, looks like.
The team completed the 10-10-10 circuit three times on Wednesday. The first team offense usually goes up against the second or third team defense to make the offense look good. It tilts the results in favor of the starters. While the defense is encouraged to make plays, the purpose is for the offense to look and feel ready to play.
The first offensive circuit consisted of working on the deep throws that Patrick Mahomes has said all offseason he wanted to hit more during this season. The first ten plays by Mahomes were nearly flawless. He connected with his receivers deep down the field and looked like he was good to start the preseason.
During the second 10 offensive plays, the team worked on the ground game. In the third session, they worked on the short and intermediate passing game.
In the first defensive period, safeties Bryan Cook and Jaden Hicks each had an interception. According to chiefs.com. Cook made a nice diving interception. Hicks had a pick a few plays later. It was near the sideline and it was a deflected pass that he intercepted and was able to get both feet in as he was tickling the sideline.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo emphasized the red zone in the third defensive session.
"What will be really interesting to me is that we had the three hard days, today was a 10-10-10, and then we get the day off," Spagnuolo said. "The tough day to come back is the next one after you've had the day off, so if we can ramp it up on that day, I'll be pretty happy."
Finally, the injury report grew as 10 Chiefs made the report. The Chiefs were without wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), wide receiver Xavier Worthy (concussion protocol), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (ankle), cornerback Darius Rush (hamstring), cornerback Eric Scott (knee), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (hamstring) and wide receiver Skyy Moore (hamstring) due to injury on Wednesday.
