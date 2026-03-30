Reid, Spagnuolo Have ‘Nohl’ Reason To Worry About Chiefs' DBs
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nohl Williams busted off his training wheels at some point in September. And when Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson spent the final two games on injured reserve, Williams went full 10-speed.
Now, entering his second NFL season, he’s ready to become a Kawasaki Ninja.
In the span of just two weeks this month, the Rams not only acquired both McDuffie and Watson; Los Angeles also signed Kansas City’s starting cornerbacks to deals totaling $175 million. Williams and a motley crew of remaining Chiefs cornerbacks, including oft-injured veteran Kristian Fulton and undrafted free agent Kevin Knowles, are expected to corral Jaylen Waddle and Justin Herbert.
Oh, the Chiefs also lost starting safety Bryan Cook, who left to sign with Cincinnati. Watson and Cook were the first NFL players at their respective positions to agree to terms when free agency began March 9.
Reid's personal history avoids panic
A lot of observers think the defensive backfield is a panic-worthy hole entering the 2026 draft. Not Andy Reid, who has a pretty good vantage point.
“I've been in positions as a head coach where we've replenished the secondary,” Reid told Judy Battista at the annual league meeting Saturday. “At Green Bay, we replenished in the secondary. I've been through that and seen it be productive. Do you want to lose a McDuffie? No, but that's today's football. That's how this thing works today.
“So, you've got to stay flexible, and then you've got to put yourself in a position where you can replenish that. We drafted a good kid last year, so I know we'll continue to work through that this year. I'm really not worried about it. I look forward to seeing who these people are that come in.”
That “good kid” was Williams, the Chiefs’ third-round selection (85th overall) out of Cal. Williams immediately jumped into Steve Spagnuolo’s rotation to diffuse DaVonta Smith in Week 2, Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 3 and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 4.
Nohl on Nico
A 6-1, 200-pound bedspread from Cal, Williams covered Nico Collins in Week 14 almost exclusively after McDuffie hyperextended his knee and didn’t finish the game.
On a key sequence in the second quarter, Williams broke up a pass intended for the two-time Pro Bowler and shut him down again on the next snap. However, officials flagged Collins for defensive holding even though replays clearly showed Collins slipped without Williams’ help.
Collins had two more explosive catches but both were instances in which Williams passed off coverage to teammates. Williams held Collins without a completion in the third quarter and wound up with two passes defensed.
He’s not the first young cornerback to seize an opportunity for Reid and Steve Spagnuolo. Ironically, the last one to do it was McDuffie when the Chiefs took him in the first round of the 2022 draft. McDuffie and Watson replaced Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed.
Cook filled the void left by Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid.
Kansas City, which also signed unrestricted free agent safety Alohi Gilman, is expected to draft at least one cornerback and one safety with its nine selections in the 2026 draft. But the Chiefs don’t appear to share the sky-is-falling view of the current state of their secondary.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert