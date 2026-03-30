Reid, Spagnuolo Have ‘Nohl’ Reason To Worry About Chiefs' DBs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nohl Williams busted off his training wheels at some point in September. And when Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson spent the final two games on injured reserve, Williams went full 10-speed.

Now, entering his second NFL season, he’s ready to become a Kawasaki Ninja.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with Trent McDuffie (22) after recovering a muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the span of just two weeks this month, the Rams not only acquired both McDuffie and Watson; Los Angeles also signed Kansas City’s starting cornerbacks to deals totaling $175 million. Williams and a motley crew of remaining Chiefs cornerbacks, including oft-injured veteran Kristian Fulton and undrafted free agent Kevin Knowles, are expected to corral Jaylen Waddle and Justin Herbert.

Oh, the Chiefs also lost starting safety Bryan Cook, who left to sign with Cincinnati. Watson and Cook were the first NFL players at their respective positions to agree to terms when free agency began March 9.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid's personal history avoids panic

A lot of observers think the defensive backfield is a panic-worthy hole entering the 2026 draft. Not Andy Reid, who has a pretty good vantage point.

“I've been in positions as a head coach where we've replenished the secondary,” Reid told Judy Battista at the annual league meeting Saturday. “At Green Bay, we replenished in the secondary. I've been through that and seen it be productive. Do you want to lose a McDuffie? No, but that's today's football. That's how this thing works today.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to make a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“So, you've got to stay flexible, and then you've got to put yourself in a position where you can replenish that. We drafted a good kid last year, so I know we'll continue to work through that this year. I'm really not worried about it. I look forward to seeing who these people are that come in.”

That “good kid” was Williams, the Chiefs’ third-round selection (85th overall) out of Cal. Williams immediately jumped into Steve Spagnuolo’s rotation to diffuse DaVonta Smith in Week 2, Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 3 and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 4.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nohl on Nico

A 6-1, 200-pound bedspread from Cal, Williams covered Nico Collins in Week 14 almost exclusively after McDuffie hyperextended his knee and didn’t finish the game.

On a key sequence in the second quarter, Williams broke up a pass intended for the two-time Pro Bowler and shut him down again on the next snap. However, officials flagged Collins for defensive holding even though replays clearly showed Collins slipped without Williams’ help.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (34) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Collins had two more explosive catches but both were instances in which Williams passed off coverage to teammates. Williams held Collins without a completion in the third quarter and wound up with two passes defensed.

He’s not the first young cornerback to seize an opportunity for Reid and Steve Spagnuolo. Ironically, the last one to do it was McDuffie when the Chiefs took him in the first round of the 2022 draft. McDuffie and Watson replaced Charvarius Ward and L’Jarius Sneed.

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) break up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cook filled the void left by Tyrann Mathieu and Justin Reid.

Kansas City, which also signed unrestricted free agent safety Alohi Gilman, is expected to draft at least one cornerback and one safety with its nine selections in the 2026 draft. But the Chiefs don’t appear to share the sky-is-falling view of the current state of their secondary.