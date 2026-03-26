Debating Between Two Defensive Backs at No. 9 for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' plan of attack in the 2026 NFL Draft is a complicated one, as they are dependent on how the first eight picks unfold.

Barring a trade, the Chiefs are slated to pick from the ninth slot in the first round, which is unfamiliar territory for a team that has hoisted three Lombardi Trophies in five Super Bowl appearances.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas enters the draft with several areas to address, including the secondary, defensive line, and offensive weaponry for Patrick Mahomes . Ideally, the Chiefs would love to bolster their pass rush by drafting one of the top-three edge rushers - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. However, as mentioned, that may not be a possibility, as Kansas City is at the mercy of the eight teams above them on the board.

In the case where those pass rushers are off the board, and the Chiefs do not feel comfortable with the wide receiver options, defensive backs Caleb Downs and Mansoor Delane could both be available at No. 9 . If that is the case, who should general manager Brett Veach and the front office prioritize? Here is a breakdown of each player and what they would provide for Kansas City.

Downs' Versatility Would Minimize Deficiencies

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Ohio State safety is one of the best prospects in this year's draft, and while safeties are typically not taken inside the top 10, the 5-foot-11, 206-pound safety is an exception. Downs is a do-it-all defensive back who can operate at all three levels, including as a disruptor near the line of scrimmage. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for dialing up disguised blitzes, which Downs would excel at.

Downs recorded 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, two passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack in 2025. It would not be surprising if Downs ends up being selected within the top five.

Making the Case for Delane

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City's secondary was completely ravaged this offseason, as Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams all departed. While Downs is one of the premier talents in this year's draft and is more versatile, Delane would fortify the Chiefs' man coverage, which must be formidable if the pass rush takes time to develop next season.

Delane is arguably the best cornerback in this draft class and can legitimately transform into a lockdown cornerback. While McDuffie and Watson are monumental losses, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound cornerback would be a great start to replenishing the secondary.