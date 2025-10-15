Breaking Down the Top Week 6 Performers for the Chiefs
On this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the top five Pro Football Focus performers from the Week 6 victory over the Detroit Lions and give reasons why.
Below is a partial transcript of head coach Andy Reid following their Week 6 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Q: Were you surprised that the Lions elected to receive the ball first?
REID: “It’s not the first time. That was the third time they (Detroit Lions) had done that this year. We
anticipated something like that possibly happening, and the guys were good with that. I don’t know if it was motivation or not, but our guys knew that they had done it before, so it wasn’t a big surprise.”
Q: How important was it to score at the end of the first half and then to open the second half with a score?
REID: “That was a positive, definitely. That’s huge, and you’re right, the stop before the half was also big. We ended up taking a knee there at the end with just a few seconds on the clock but that drive to be able to stop them there was big and then the drive before that where we were able to get a score was good. Obviously, coming out (in) the second half, you’re always striving for that (a touchdown) you try to come out with a purpose and the guys did a great job of executing and getting a score.”
Q: What does the amount of penalties say about this team after committing so many last week?
REID: “Yeah Nick (Jacobs), listen, I thought the officials let the guys play. I’m not saying I agreed with everything that went on, but I thought they were very fair how they did it. They could’ve called us on some, and they could’ve called them (Detroit Lions) on some and they just let it play out and let the teams really show off what they’ve got, which I think is good."
"I think it’s good for everybody, I think it’s good for the fans within reason and then we had to tighten some things up Nick. The calls, all 13 of those calls, weren’t wrong, that’s not what I’m saying here. We had to tighten some things up and I thought our guys did that."
"They worked on it during the week and just making sure their fundamentals and technique were right and half of it is moving yourself into a position where you can execute. That comes down to footwork, speed and angles. You have to do that. Those are things that you can take charge of and work on.”
