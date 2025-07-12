Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Makes Half Decade Team for the 2020s
In the upcoming 2025 season, we can potentially see the end of the great career of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It is going to be fun to watch the Chiefs next season. What we're looking for from Kelce this offseason is that he will be back and better than he was last season. Kelce sounds like he is ready to go to battle on the football field in 2025.
The Chiefs' star tight end Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Kelce has focused some of his time over the last few years on things he wants to set up after his playing career is over. Kelce has appeared in commercials and other things over the last few years.
During that time, he has been one of the best tight ends in football and has won Super Bowls as well. Kelce had been in the spotlight, and even after his football career is over, he will likely stay in it.
Since we are heading into the 2025 season, some people are giving their half-decade 2020s All-Time team. And how can you not put Kelce on their after what he has done with the Chiefs during that time?
NFL reporter Ben Arthur of Fox Sports put Kelce as the best tight in the 2020s so far.
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
The Niners’ George Kittle has an argument as the better all-around or blocking tight end, but Kelce’s dominance in receiving at the position sets him in a stratosphere of his own. His 12,151 receiving yards are the third-most ever for a tight end. His 2,078 receiving yards in the postseason trails only Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most all-time.
What we have seen from Kelce in his career has been special. But he wants to go out as a champion next year.
