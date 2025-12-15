What the World Looked Like When Chiefs Last Missed Playoffs
In this story:
While it sounds crazy to say, the Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from playoff contention with three games remaining in the regular season. Losing to their AFC West division rival Los Angeles Chargers, for the second time in 2025, the division and playoff field will look vastly different this time around.
The Chiefs making the playoffs has become a regular occurrence since 2015, as they captured nine straight AFC West division titles and three Super Bowl championships along the way. The dynasty may be nearing its end, but it's still an impressive run to say the least.
Since so much time has passed since the Chiefs didn't make the playoffs, let's take a look down memory lane at what was popular in pop culture in 2014.
2014 Pop Culture
For starters, back in 2014, the Chiefs finished with a 9-7 record and second in the AFC West, but it still wasn't good enough to get them into the playoffs.
Before becoming the Chiefs' franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes saw his name get called in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Mahomes decided to stick to playing football at Texas Tech, which would eventually pay off for him in the end.
Bruno Mars was the star of the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show, with a special appearance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Seattle Seahawks took home the Lombardi Trophy that year, as Russell Wilson defeated Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.
In the entertainment world, Guardians of the Galaxy was 2014's highest-grossing film in the United States, grossing $332,934,626, as "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was a close second.
Additionally, Pharrell Williams' "Happy" was by far the most popular song in the US, but it was Travis Kelce's future fianće, Taylor Swift, who released the album "1989", which eventually became the year's biggest-selling album.
The Undertaker's Wrestlemania streak came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31, which shocked the world. While that happened in April 2014, Jimmy Fallon took over hosting The Tonight Show in February, which has worked in his favor tremendously.
The iPhone 6 was released by Apple, which filmed a very popular trend in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge that several people took part in throughout the year. Additionally, the average price of gas in the United States was $3.35 per gallon. As of 2024, it sits at $3.304.
The Rock' n' Roll Hall of Fame inducted the likes of Hall & Oats, Nirvana, Peter Gabriel, and Kiss into that year's class. And according to the BBC, 'heart emoji' and 'hashtag' were the two most popular words of the year.
Barack Obama was serving his second term as President of the United States, and Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning British Monarch.
Derek Jeter put a bow on his MLB career with the New York Yankees, as he headlined a year of several professional athletes who hung up the cleats, such as Champ Bailey, Chauncey Billups, Nick Collins, Chris Snee, and Brian Waters, most known for his time playing for the Chiefs.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).
What lies ahead, Chiefs Kingdom? Don't miss a second of the Internet’s best in-depth information. SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter to get info delivered daily!
Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.