Patrick Mahomes Gives Travis Kelce Support On His New Role
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Kelce has focused some of his time over the last few years on things he wants to set up after his playing career is over. Kelce has come on so many commercials and other things over the last few years. During that time, he has been one of the best tight ends in football and has won Super Bowls during that time as well. Kelce had been in the spotlight, and even after his football career is over, he will likely stay in it.
One other thing that Kelce has been doing over the last year or so is getting on the scenes for the new movie "Happy Gilmore 2." That is will he a classic movie just like the first one. And who better than Kelce to be in the film as well? That is something that suits Kelce well, and everyone, especially Chiefs fans, is going to like seeing him in that movie when it comes out.
One other person who cannot wait to see Kelce on the big scene is his teammate and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes and Kelce share a lot of similar things both on and off the field. And this is no different. For Mahomes, a chance to see his teammate in a move like this one is something he is going to enjoy. And Mahomes is in full support mode for Kelce.
“Happy Gilmore, iconic movie in my childhood. Having Travis Kelce in there, and I’ve heard his part is great, he won’t tell me a lot, I want to rent out a movie theater and let it be a team bonding experience," said Kelce on Up and Adams.
Next season, Kelce and Mahomes will focus on getting their team back on track, and the only goal they have in 2025 is winning another Super Bowl.
