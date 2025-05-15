Chiefs Star Unenthusiastic About International Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, to kick off their 2025 NFL campaign. This game was heavily projected to happen when Front Office Sports reported that YouTube and the NFL were closing in on an agreement to have the game live-streamed.
The game will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, something that Chiefs CEO welcomes with open arms.
“We make the league aware every year that we would be delighted to play (an international game), whether as a home team or as an away team. We hope, at some point, we’ll get picked back up," Hunt said.
Now that the game is happening to kick off the season, several fans have mixed emotions. Some believe the Chiefs shouldn't travel internationally and should just play within the States, while others are open to the idea of seeing their favorite franchises' market grow internationally.
Regardless of which side fans find themselves on, the game is happening. However, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce doesn't seem the happiest about it.
In a recent episode of Kelce's podcast "New Heights," alongside his brother, Jason, broke down the NFL schedule. One game that was discussed was the Chiefs heading to Brazil to take on the Chargers, something Kelce doesn't seem over the moon about.
"I'll be there, playing football, in the {explicit} heat," Kelce said. "There's just something about getting closer to the equator that I don't want to put on a football uniform doing that. I've been in Jacksonville in September, and that's {explicit} miserable. I'd rather be dry than humid."
While Kelce doesn't say he isn't excited to play against the Chargers, it seems as though he doesn't want to play in a different temperature than he's used to playing in in Kansas City.
"If its hot and humid, I'm going to be miserable. But, we're going to find a way to get a win."
We all have our opinions when it comes to certain temperatures, and wearing a football uniform in the heat doesn't seem pleasurable. However, the end statement gives hope to the Chiefs Kingdom that Kelce is still going to give it all he can, regardless of the weather forecast.
