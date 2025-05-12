Rob Gronkowski Sounds Off on Travis Kelce Comparisons
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is returning for one more year in the National Football League. With concerns surrounding whether or not he would retire following the 2024 campaign put to rest, the Chiefs Kingdom will be getting their legendary tight end back on the field for 2025.
Kelce has had an outstanding career in the NFL. Since getting drafted, Kelce has turned himself into a household name, and a staple among the best tight ends the NFL has seen in recent seasons. However, one comparison he often gets is to four-time Super Bowl Champion, Rob Gronkowski.
Gronkowski played in the NFL from 2010-2021, most of his career being played in New England with the Patriots. His infectious personality and skillfulness on the field launched him into stardom, as some believe he is the best tight end to ever play the game of football.
Both successful in their own rights, it is often that both Gronkowski and Kelce get compared to one another. Whether you are Team Kelce or Team Gronkowski, NFL fans are likely to pick between the two. But with all the comparisons, some have wondered if the long-time Patriot in Gronkowski hates being compared to the likes of Kansas City's Kelce.
When asked that exact question in a recent episode of Dudes on Dudes, Gronkowski had this to say about Kelce.
“There’s really like not a comparison," Gronkowski said. "You can compare us, but we are two totally different players. It all depends on what kind of scheme you are in as well. They know how to use the skill sets. We have two totally different skill sets by far. He is savvy on the top of the route. I was like, I’m gonna run and I’m just gonna go to the corner. This guy has like eight moves. He’s like a wide receiver out there. You can compare us because we both wear the number 87.”
"I'm not sick of it, he's a great player. He definitely belongs as the best tight end in the NFL or debatable as being the best tight end in the NFL due to his stats and what he has done for the position."
