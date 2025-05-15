Chiefs' Travis Kelce Offseason Update
After the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss that ended their season, there were a lot of questions about the future of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce did not end last season like he wanted to, and in the Super Bowl loss, he had one of his worst games of his career. Kelce would be the first to tell you that he did not play well. Then the questions started coming about him retiring after that loss.
Kelce took some time away from the spotlight and focused on himself and figuring out the next step in his life and career in the National Football League. After some time away, Kelce came to a decision that he would be back for the 2025 NFL season with the Chiefs.
He did not want his career to end by playing his worst football. Kelce only wanted to come back if he was going to be able to give everything he had to his teammate and himself.
And Kelce has proven that this offseason so far. With Kelce making a lot of changes this offseason. One of the biggest was revealed on Monday, Kelce said he has lost 25 pounds this offseason.
His brother Jason, who was also with Travis on Monday, talked about what it has been like spending more time with his brother this offseason.
“Before we started the podcast, we would go months sometimes without talking to each other. The podcast forces us once a week to sit down and talk to each other," said Jason Kelce.
“We both have a lot going on in our lives, and it’s been fun — after all these years being in different cities and fighting to make it in the football landscape — to rekindle the amount of times that we talk and the closeness that we have growing up our entire lives.”
“You’ve always been a step ahead of me in this game … it’s always been like I’ve had that flotation device right there and to have you out of it, it feels empty,” Travis said on “New Heights” at the time. “And it feels like it’s complete. It was a success. … I just appreciate you showing me the way and bringing us all along the journey with you.”
