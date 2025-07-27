Chiefs' Travis Kelce Lands Compliments On and Off the Field
The Kansas City Chiefs have begun training camp, and from what we've seen and heard thus far, tight end Travis Kelce has been doing well. After several believed that Kelce would hang up the cleats following the worst season in his NFL career in 2024, Kelce has sat on top of the world as football action returns.
As reported and confirmed by the legendary tight end himself, Kelce has shed some weight this offseason. Last year, Kelce looked to be playing heavier than usual, which could have led to his continued decline in production from 2023 into 2024. While it's still early, these are good signs for the Chiefs.
Training Camp Compliments
Head coach Andy Reid was asked how Kelce has performed and has looked overall through the first week of training camp. Keep in mind, all eyes are watching Kelce this season to see if his decision to return to football was the right one. According to Coach Reid, so far, his tight end looks to be in good shape.
- "He's felt right now. It looks like he's 20. He's doing a good job. He's in great shape. I'm not sure he didn't come in first on the whole conditioning thing. He was right up front. You can see he's been working out. You saw him yesterday on the long one where he had the burst. So he's done a nice job. He's worked hard to get to this spot here," Coach Reid told the media on July 24.
Off the Field Compliments
Kelce broke into the league and was known purely for being a star tight end for the Chiefs. However, his popularity has only grown, both as a player and as a media personality. Kelce gained several new fans when news got released that he was dating pop star Taylor Swift, making him a household name to her fanbase.
However, some may now regard Kelce as a movie star, as he was a cast member in the new Netflix film Happy Gilmore 2. Kelce's involvement in the movie landed him a huge compliment from the film's director, Kyle Newacheck.
- "Kelce was fantastic. He's a hard worker, and he wanted to do right by the film... everybody did," Newacheck said to PEOPLE, "I think Kelce’s just so charismatic."
Perhaps when Kelce decides his NFL run has come to an end, he could be seen in more feature films, as he tries to keep up with his girlfriend in popularity.
