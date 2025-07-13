Chiefs' Kelce Ranked No. 5 By NFL Execs, Scouts and Coaches
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense looks to be good again next season. In 2024, the offense struggled, but next season, they will have one key player back to help. The Chiefs want to pass the ball more and create chances down the field.
In the upcoming 2025 season, we can potentially see the end of the great career of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It is going to be fun to watch the Chiefs next season. What we're looking for from Kelce this offseason is that he will be back and better than he was last season. Kelce sounds like he is ready to go to battle on the football field in 2025.
The Chiefs' star tight end Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Kelce is still great in many eyes around the league, and next season it can be a special one.
5. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: unranked
Age: 35 | Last year's ranking: 1
The back-to-back tight end king fell well short of first place after signs of decline surfaced in 2024.
Most of that can be chalked up to age. Kelce turns 36 in October and has played nearly 200 games over 12 years, including playoffs.
But several evaluators noted that Kelce played heavier last year, something he's aiming to fix. He has slimmed down this offseason in preparation for what could be his final season. While a team source believes any weight issues did not affect his play dramatically, lack of explosive plays was a problem. His 8.5 yards per catch were a career low by a wide margin.
"For sure [he showed] signs of physical decline, but you still have to worry about him because he's such a smart player with a great connection with the QB," a veteran pro personnel evaluator said. "Just doesn't get open like he used to."
Kelce is still dangerous in the red zone, where he turned 26 targets into 19 catches for 106 yards and three scores. He still led the Chiefs in targets (133) last season.
While Kelce will remain a focal point, the Chiefs expect to have full health at wide receiver, and tight ends Noah Gray and Jared Wiley could grow in stature.
"He's still awesome," an NFC executive said of Kelce. "It might not look as exotic as he used to, but you still look up and he's got nine for 70."
