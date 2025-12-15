Reviewing the Chiefs' Loss That Eliminated Them From Playoff Contention

The Kansas City Chiefs' season has ended, but not officially. It's ended in the sense that they will not be fighting for a championship this playoffs, as their 6-8 record through 15 weeks isn't enough. Additionally, blows to the offense have fans concerned for what's ahead in 2026.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down and lay out how the Chiefs' playoff bid ended in Week 15 after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which saw a lot more than just a football game defeat .

To Watch Today's Podcast Episode, Click Below

The Chiefs had a path to the playoffs if they were to win out the remainder of the season against the Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders, but none of that matters now. On top of the elimination, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was announced to have torn his ACL in his knee.

For the remainder of the season, offseason free agent signing Gardner Minshew will take command in Mahomes' absence. In the time he was in the game, Minshew tossed an interception that put the final nail in the coffin for the Chiefs' 2025 campaign.

As mentioned in the podcast, Travis Kelce has been the top receiving option for the Chiefs and Mahomes this season, but it has become increasingly apparent since the bye week that Kelce shouldn't have been in that role.

Not to say anything poor about the career Kelce has had, but in 2025, the Chiefs' wide receiving game shouldn't have been focused around a 36-year-old near the end of his career. But to the Chiefs' point, they dealt with a lot of injuries on offense this season, so finding Kelce became a comfortable option.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) falls to the ground after being tackled against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Following the game, veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke to the media about his thoughts on being eliminated from the playoffs.

"Every year is a journey. Success is rented every year. Every year you get to rent success and sometimes it doesn’t go the way you plan for it to go. It’s a learning curve for you guys and especially us. I think we learned a lot this year, and we understand the fact that in order to be successful, it’s an everyday thing," Jones said.

"Just because last year’s team made the Super Bowl, that doesn’t guarantee success. You know, we have three more games which we have to finish strong still, as competitors, as employees of this organization. I think it’s important to finish strong and play with pride. Most importantly, play for yourself."

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).

What lies ahead, Chiefs Kingdom? Don't miss a second of the Internet’s best in-depth information. SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter to get info delivered daily!