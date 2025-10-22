The 8 Best Things Kelce Said on New Heights Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce’s Chiefs contract pays him for at least six days every week. And now that he’s officially an investor in Six Flags amusement parks, he has a lot more options on his day off.
The future Hall of Fame tight end addressed his newest business venture and more this week. Here are the eight best things he said on Wednesday’s edition of the New Heights podcast.
Sunday’s 31-0 win reminded him of Andy Reid’s training camp
“They weren't getting much going on offense, and we were putting together like 17- and 18 play drives that scored touchdowns. And it felt like the first half went by like this (snaps fingers), and we had three drives that were all, really like long-drive drills, almost.
The Chiefs still have to play the Raiders again
“I'll say this, man: I respect so many people over there, coaches, players, there's so many guys. Obviously, they didn't have Brock Bowers. They didn't have Maxx (Crosby) for the majority of the game; he got banged up. Hopefully he's all right, man. But it felt good to be firing on all cylinders. You know, offense, defense, special teams.”
Familiar face rejoins the Kansas City chaos:
“Rashee Rice finally and show what he can do in the NFL again. And I know everybody was excited to see him get going, but it just felt like as an offense, everything was working for us.”
It wasn’t all Starlight
“I mean, there's always negative plays, and as you know, you always got to find ways to get better. But I think the . Had my guy Trey Smith go down and had a few guys get banged up, get rolled up on. I know Kareem’s (Hunt) ankle ain't feeling too good today. Ain't feeling too good today because he got rolled up on Rashee’s first touchdown.”
What makes Rice special and why it’s important
“Obviously, everybody loves Rashee the building. He's one of our favorite teammates, and we know what he can do with the ball in his hands. He's a great route-runner, but when he gets that ball in his hands, he feels the defense, the lanes, how to knife the defense, get into the seams and the cracks of the defense.
“And that's really where we missed him last year, and we missed him a lot early on this season, is the fact that we can just get him the ball anywhere on the field. He's going to make somebody miss. And that's a hell of a skill to have, or a hell of an advantage to have on the offensive side of the ball. Because a lot of the opportunities you get in the NFL is in one-on-one and if you make that guy miss and you gain those extra yards, man, yeah, we're rolling.”
His early 44-yard reception was Opalite, and Xavier Worthy gets a free steak at 1587:
“Brother, it pays to have really fast receivers on your team that take up a lot of attention, and that's what he did on that play. We took the top off the defense in a Cover 2 look and I just had to get lost behind the linebackers. And that's what I did.
“I thought he was right on my trail, and then he just stopped following me, and I ended up getting butt-naked open. It's tough. … Speaking of roller coasters, man, it's that. I'll tell you what, being in the open field with the ball, wooooooooo!”
Mahomes’ acting job wasn’t from State Farm commercials
“We’d been practicing it just to kind of like make a mockery of it, to have fun. Yeah, but at the end of the day, we're just running up for like a play we always run -- with a little window dressing, and try and draw them offsides. The mic just happened to catch him!”
A tight-end reunion on Monday night against the Commanders:
“Obviously, a talented football team, outstanding coaches. They got a lot of vets on that team, so they're gonna be ready. They're gonna be fired up for a Monday night game. And I get to see my guy (Zach) Ertz, baby. Get to see him in the flesh, man. I haven't seen my guy in forever. One of my favorite tight ends. Obviously, we came into this thing together back in ’13.
“It's just when I see the guys that I came in with in the league, and they're still balling and they're still making an impact, man, just gets me (expletive) fired up, man. And I know Ertz is gonna make some (expletive) plays come Monday night.”
