The 4 Biggest Blockbuster Trades in Chiefs History

Quartet includes 3 quarterbacks, 1 defensive end.

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles as ht is tackled by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unless you’ve been in a Rip Van Winkle state, you’ve heard by now that the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday traded four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two future first-round selections.

That means Kansas City won’t have to worry about Parsons when the Chiefs travel to Dallas for a Thanksgiving game that figures to set the record for most-watched regular-season game ever. The Chiefs aren’t scheduled to play the Packers this season.

Here are the four most memorable and impactful trades in Chiefs history:

1-Patrick Mahomes, April 27, 2017

On Night 1 of the 2017 draft, the Chiefs moved up 17 spots in the first round, dealing Kansas City’s No. 27-overall selection plus a third-round choice and their 2018 first-round selection to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the No. 10-overall choice – Mahomes. While Buffalo took some heat for passing on Mahomes, the Bills wound up with an All-Pro cornerback in Tre’Davious White. The Bills also packaged two of the selections in trades to draft tackle Dion Dawkins, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Siran Neal.

Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

2-Joe Montana, April 20, 1993

Five days before the 1993 NFL draft, Carl Peterson and Marty Schottenheimer engineered a blockbuster trade that included the Chiefs’ first-round selection to acquire future Hall of Famer Joe Montana from San Francisco. Montana led Kansas City to an elusive AFC West title – its first in 22 years -- in his first season with the Chiefs. Kansas City wouldn’t win a divisional playoff game until it drafted Mahomes, returning to the AFC title contest in his first full season as a starter, 2018.

San Francisco in 1993 took Kansas City’s first-rounder (No. 18) and traded it again to move down and draft defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield at No. 26. The following season, the 49ers won a Super Bowl with Montana’s replacement, Steve Young.

Kansas City quarterback, Joe Montana didn't play against the Bills Friday August 26, 1994. / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

3-Neil Smith, April 24, 1988

The Chiefs fired general manager Jim Schaaf and head coach Frank Gansz after a 4-11-1 season in 1988, but those two gave Kansas City a six-time Pro Bowler in that spring’s NFL draft. Kansas City moved up one spot – from No. 3 to No. 2 – and threw in their second-round choice, at the top of the second round, 29th overall, to land Smith. The defensive end posted 104½ sacks over his 13-year NFL career with Kansas City and Denver.

Dec 31, 1994; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end (90) Neil Smith hits Miami Dolphins quarterback (13) Dan Marino in the 1994 AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Chiefs 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Manny Rubio-Imagn Images © Copyright Manny Rubio / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

4-Trent Green, April 21, 2001

Moving on from the short-lived Gunther Cunningham-Elvis Grbac era, the Chiefs made a bold move to acquire a franchise quarterback on Day 1 of the 2001 draft. And after a knee injury sidelined Green all of 1999, he started just five games for the St. Louis Rams in 2000. Dick Vermeil loved him, though, and when Vermeil took the reins of the Chiefs in 2001, he quickly moved to acquire the quarterback, sending Kansas City’s first-round choice that year (12th overall, the Rams drafted DT Damione Lewis) to St. Louis. Green started every Chiefs game over the next five seasons, including a 13-3 Pro Bowl campaign in 2003. He also went to the Pro Bowl in 2005, when he guided the Chiefs to a 10-6 record.

Dec 23, 2006 Oakland, CA, USA: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback (10) Trent Green scrambles as he looks up field during the 1st quarter against the Oakland Raiders at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, CA. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2006 Kyle Terada / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

