Friday Night Lights: 4 Reasons Mahomes’ Night Could’ve Been Better
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes looked like a Ninja food processor Friday, carving up Chicago’s first-team defense. In some of his most extensive preseason action, he finished 8 of 13 for 143 yards and a touchdown. He also had an 18-yard run.
Four total preseason drives, three touchdowns, one field goal. In 24 overall preseason snaps this year, he led the Chiefs 24 points.
But as good as he played Friday night against the Bears, here are four reasons he actually could’ve been even more effective.
1-His first pass of the game (second-and-4, Chiefs’ 37-yard line)
Before the snap, Mahomes saw that Rashee Rice had man coverage on the left side against Nahshon Wright. Rice – who was aligned timing-wise with Mahomes all night -- beat Wright off the line of scrimmage, and Wright assaulted him with not only a facemask but also pass-interference. However, Tyquan Thornton on the play was wide open.
Mahomes addressed that play, explained after the game that defenses will continue to play the Chiefs like Chicago did Friday night until Kansas City proves it can win one-on-one matchups. And when that happens, players like Travis Kelce see open windows.
“We got to be able to win on the outside. And even the play early in the game that Rashee got the facemask, thought he made a good adjustment on the ball before that. And so, if they're going to be one-on-one on the outside, we can make plays.
“You put them into the shell coverages, and then Travis starts getting going and stuff like that. And so, in order to be the best version of ourselves, we have to be able to prove game-by-game that we can hit these deep passes. And if we do that, it opens up the rest of the offense and everybody can get going.”
2-Brashard Smith’s dropped pass
Including the game-opening kickoff, rookie seventh-rounder Brashard Smith got three prime opportunities over the first seven plays to solidify his spot on the final roster. Smith literally dropped the second one, a second-and-10 pass from Mahomes. But Andy Reid went right back to him and the rookie redeemed himself, a 12-yard reception to set up Isiah Pacheco’s touchdown run.
“I gave him a chance on the field and he wasn't able to come up with it,” Mahomes said, noting that first target would’ve been a difficult catch for Smith. “But it was good to see that he was coming up on the one, that tough catch over the middle there, and getting down there close in the red zone.
3-Mahomes admitted he missed Noah Gray in the end zone
On Smith’s redeeming 12-yard catch during that first drive, Mahomes noticed something immediately after his release: He overlooked tight end Noah Gray for an easy score.
“I think I missed Noah on a wide-open touchdown as I threw it, but it was still good to see 30 (Smith) get the catch.”
4-Kareem Hunt’s drop
Mahomes eventually found the speedy Thornton on a deep ball – his 58-yard strike on the third play of the second drive – but that possession ended in only three points. On third-and-4 from the Bears’ 12, Mahomes extended the play, scrambling to his right. Hunt came open 3 yards deep in the end zone but couldn’t corral the catch. The Chiefs had to settle for a field goal.
Afterward, rookie left tackle Josh Simmons said he better quickly get used to Mahomes making those types of plays.
“Yeah, he moves around in the pocket,” Simmons said, laughing. “So, you just gotta get used to that, try to feel the D-lineman, where he’s working and go on an angle. Other than that, he’s 15, so hell yeah.”
Get completely free Chiefs Kingdom news 24/7 with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your prediction for Patrick Mahomes in 2025 by visiting our Facebook page (here).