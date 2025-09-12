Why Trent McDuffie Says Sunday Is More About Chiefs Than Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On his overall evaluation of the defense last week:
“Yeah, messy, first game back. A lot of mental errors and just things that we can clean up on the defense. But it's always that next-play mentality, next-week mentality. And we've had a good week of practice this week, and we're just looking forward to go back out there and do what we do best.”
On balancing snaps as a slot cornerback with playing on the outside:
“We talked about it. I think I played slot as much as I expected myself to play, slot, you know, in the certain coverages, and just the way they lined up. You know, 15 (Ladd McConkey) moved around a lot, so he didn't want to just leave me inside and then he motions anywhere he could. But definitely was happy to get back in there and get some reps back at it, and definitely comfortable being in both as you know.”
On how he picks up teammates when the performance isn’t where they expect:
“Yeah, I always feel like it's lead by example. You know, best thing you do is come in and prepare like it's any other week. You know, don't hang your head, don't talk negatively, and really, just when you look at the film, just be honest. You know, I think that's the best thing that we do, especially starting with Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) and just trickling down.
“Everybody just takes accountability. And I think that's the best way to move forward, is take accountability for what you did, your mess-ups. We see it, we understand it, and then move forward and make sure that we continue to just grow each and every day.”
On Jalen Hurts, knowing how he beats teams with his legs and with really talented receivers:
“Yeah. I mean, this is the NFL. We go against a lot of great quarterbacks. We go against quarterbacks who can run, who can throw, who can do both. And I just think as an overall defense, we always rise up to those challenges, and we take that head on.
“And we know they got DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Jahan Dotson is even a great player. And get in there, and they do a lot of great things, and they do really well at what they do. So, going into this game, which is going to be, I feel like, more about us and being really good at the basics versus doing anything outside the box or anything too crazy.”
On overcoming how the Chargers hurt the Chiefs, with in-breaking routes and play-action:
“I mean, we just talked about that. It's all about eye discipline. You know, I think the Chargers had a really good game plan. You know, we thought they might have run the ball a little bit more than they did, but they didn't, and they got us on the eyes.
“So that goes back to fundamentals. Like I said, I think that first week, first game, guys are out there just passionate, in a new country, playing in Brazil, the energy was up. And we just lost a little focus. So, coming back this week has been all about just the little details. And I feel like when this defense plays with an attitude and we do really good at the details and the basics, we're able to flourish, and we're able to play really fast.”
On how Kristian Fulton is grasping the Chiefs’ defense:
“Yeah, he's doing good. I mean, you look at him, he missed all training camp. He got his mental reps, but actually getting in the game, playing with the new defense, for him, play with new guys to do different things, that kind of takes a little time, that feel.
“But from what I've seen, I mean, he just kept attacking day in and day out. And he's asking all the right questions, and he's out there hustling, which that's all we ask for. You come in, you work hard … and you go out there and do your best, and I think he's one of those guys that is going to be able to do a lot for us.”
On what Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the home opener, will be like from a player perspective:
“It's exciting. I'm sure the fans will be out there, 2, 3 a.m. getting ready already. So, we're excited. And it gives the defense a little advantage, making it loud, bringing that energy. And I'm just excited to get back in front of that crowd.”
On the defense’s confidence if down in the second half, knowing Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback:
“Yeah, I mean, there's always confidence anytime we're down, up, whatever it is in the game. We always feel like on the defense, as long as we get the ball back to him, we always have a shot. And I think he's been one of those quarterbacks that, year in, year out, he's brought us back. He's won games for us, and it's a good feeling, and it's a big confidence boost that you can go out there, make a few plays, and once the ball is back in his hands, we have a good shot.”
