Chiefs’ GM Updates Trent McDuffie Contract Situation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs would like to be known as the world’s NFL team. And unlike America’s Team eight hours to the south, Kansas City has a great relationship with the young All-Pro it’s trying to sign to a contract extension.
General manager Brett Veach said Thursday morning that while a deal isn’t done, the sides aren’t far apart, and the reason they’re not far apart is that relationship with both Trent McDuffie and his agent.
“That’s where I think the relationship will push through,” Veach said Thursday, noting that there isn’t necessarily a Week 1 deadline on contract negotiations. “We did have a chance to catch up before and during training camp, and I think things have been good. It’s not one of these where it's like, ‘Whoa. Wait, huge difference.’
“I think that there's an area of understanding on both sides. And, we're working through a bunch of stuff, but needless to say, those conversations will continue. And Trent’s obviously a guy that we want to make it a priority to get that done.”
Chiefs have been busy with extensions
Getting contracts done is something that’s occupied a lot of the Chiefs’ time since last month. The team locked down guard Trey Smith (four years, $94 million) in mid-July, then secured defensive end George Karlaftis (four years, $93 million) less than a week later.
Karlaftis joined the Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 draft (30th overall), nine picks after Veach drafted McDuffie. Not surprisingly, Veach’s best draft class is also about to become his most expensive. But the young cornerback market has been set.
Soon after Smith and the Chiefs agreed to terms, the Jets reached agreement with Sauce Gardner (reportedly four years, $120.4 million). Smith and Gardner became the highest-paid guard and highest-paid cornerback in league history, respectively.
Gardner, the No. 4-overall selection in the 2022 draft, entered the league one pick after Houston selected Derek Stingley. And before the Jets extended Gardner this offseason, the Texans inked Stingley to a three-year deal worth $90 million.
Only 2 career interceptions
McDuffie was the next cornerback drafted that year, at 21. Compared to Stingley and Gardner, the Chiefs’ cornerback seems deserving of similar if not greater compensation, but the complicating factor is a big one: He has only two interceptions over his first three NFL seasons.
While McDuffie was a first-team All-Pro in 2023, he’s yet to earn Pro Bowl honors. Gardner has two of those on his resume, as well as two first-team All-Pro honors and the NFL’s 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Stingley picked up his initial All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season.
While all three players started right away, McDuffie has had the most impact. After all, Kansas City hasn’t missed a Super Bowl since drafting the cornerback. And while Stingley leads the group with 11 career interceptions, Gardner has just three.
Each of McDuffie’s career picks came over a six-day stretch last season, in Weeks 14 and 15. The Chiefs’ player also has seven forced fumbles and 4½ career sacks.
Other Chiefs players from that 2022 class also are eligible for extensions, including safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Jaylen Watson and running back Isiah Pacheco.
