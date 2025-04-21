Why Chiefs Need to Go After Cornerback in Draft
It is going to be an important and exciting week in the National Football League as the 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday. This is a day were all the prospects have been waiting for. This is where their dreams will come true of making it to the NFL.
It is also an exciting time for the NFL teams, the fans, and everyone involved in the draft. It is an important time for the teams because this is where they can find their next star or franchise player. They have a lot of pressure to deliver with the right players to help their team win.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, this draft can be the most important in the team's history. They have lost a ton of players from last year's team, and they are looking to get younger players in this draft that will help them in the areas they are still searching for.
A position on the defensive side that the Chiefs must address is the cornerback position. Last season, it was a problem because the Chiefs only had one side of the field covered with Trent McDuffie, but teams would attack the opposite side. The Chiefs could be looking to add another type of cornerback, like McDuffie, and have two shutdown corners.
Adam Teicher of ESPN said the Chiefs must address the cornerback position in the draft as well.
Even after signing Fulton to join Trent McDuffie in the starting lineup, the Chiefs need to add. The most likely candidate to be the third cornerback, Jaylen Watson, is heading into the final season of his contract, as is Joshua Williams, one of the other top reserves.
McDuffie is heading into the last year of his contract as well, though the Chiefs can extend the deal an extra season by exercising the fifth-year option. The Chiefs have been caught short at corner before, but playing in a division with Justin Herbert, Bo Nix and now Geno Smith as opposing quarterbacks, this is no time for that to happen again.
"Corner does have some sneaky depth there in the middle of the draft class,'' Veach said. "Maybe not as many high-end guys, but I think there is some value there.
"That would be a logical landing spot for us early in the draft."
