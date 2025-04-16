Best Draft Class in Chiefs History
The Kansas City Chiefs have built their dynasty with players they have drafted since head coach Andy Reid took over and became the team's leader. Since Reid has come in, the Chiefs organization has taken off.
But it was not just that Reid has drafted players and found talent that he knew was going to be great but those players have put in the work, and they have created something special in Kansas City.
With it being draft season and the Chiefs looking to improve their team next season, the Chiefs need to have a good draft class once again if they want to be serious contenders for another Super Bowl. The Chiefs have had a good history over the last couple of years in finding the right players that fit the team and that can come in and make a difference from day one.
The draft is less than two weeks away, and now is the right time to look at the Chiefs' best draft class in franchise history. With all the great players to play in Kansas City by being drafted by them and the great draft classes, there can only be one class that is above all.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano said the best draft class for the Chiefs came way back in 1963.
"The Chiefs have built a dynasty around the draft selections of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, but they were all drafted in separate years," said Manzano.
"As a whole, it’s tough not to think of the 1963 class with Hall of Fame defensive duo Buck Buchanan and Bobby Bell. Buchanan, the defensive tackle out of Grambling State, was the first Black player to be the first pick of either the AFL or NFL drafts. The dominant duo helped Kansas City win Super Bowl IV against the Vikings."
The Chiefs have had good draft classes throughout the years but the 1963 takes the reign.
The Chiefs would like to start the next best draft class in 2025. They have the right personnel in place who know how to find talent, no matter what round it is or what pick they have. The Chiefs will have their chance to get better and have a special group come in and start making their mark.
