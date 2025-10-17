McDuffie Shares Thoughts on Pete Carroll and More
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke after practice on Friday. The Chiefs (3-3) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On David Montgomery’s fourth-down touchdown pass to Jared Goff:
“I mean, hey, we all kind of learned something new on that play, with that flag. But yeah, I mean, we knew they were that type of team, that's gonna throw something new at you, trick plays. And we knew that actually David Montgomery would throw the ball. So really, for me, it was just about trying to fight through the play. I had to take on a blocker, was trying to fight through to Jared Goff. I mean, wish I could have made the play so didn't even have to be a penalty, but glad that it was.”
On reading and playing screens well:
“I ain’t gonna lie, our defense kind of likes going against screens. I think we do a good job at rallying to the football, and we've had a lot of success whenever teams throw screens and stuff like that. So, I don’t want to say it's like something that I like to go against, but definitely confident when they do throw it.”
On that Montgomery pass, whether there was confusion on what officials called:
“I mean, we didn't really know. So, I think everybody just locked in, focused and really just ready for them to run a play, coming at us, not knowing that it got called back, really what was going on. So, we were just ready and prepared.”
On supporting Shawnee Mission East High School on Thursday:
“Yeah, that was pretty cool. Actually, all the proceeds, all the raffle tickets went to my foundation, the T22 McDuffie Foundation. And we knew one of the girls who was there. Her mom kind of helped it out, kind of set things up. And it was just like, I always say, a moment for me kind of just getting in the community, have some fun.
“We brought George (Karlaftis) out there. Learned something new about reffing a volleyball game. I don't know if you guys know all the stuff, this and that, but had a lot of fun, and it was for a good cause. So, I enjoyed it.”
On officiating the volleyball game:
“It was hard. There was one time where, actually, I gave the wrong one, the signal. And I looked at him, I said, ‘That is all me, bro.’ It was actually in, not out.”
On the challenges the Raiders present:
“I mean, it's Raider week. No matter who's playing on that field, they're gonna play four quarters. I have a big deal of respect for them and how they're coached, and kind of just how they play this game.
“And, I mean, we've seen around the league, you can't really sleep on anybody, no matter what the record is, no matter who you're playing. Teams come ready to play. We’re in the NFL, so can't look over anybody, and got to bring your A game.”
On the difference between preparing for a Sunday noon kickoff compared to primetime:
“Yeah. I mean, when it comes to a primetime game, you have all day; you kind of rest, have a few meals, could take a nap if you really wanted to. You have time to kind of prepare still, if you're kind of behind, watching more film.
“But noon games, I mean, we'll be at the stadium by 10 o'clock, warming up by 11. So, it's a little bit quicker, little bit faster. So, you kind of want to get your work done all during the week; you don’t want to be there on Sunday morning trying to hustle around. Waking up early, trying to do things so really, just getting the gameplan in, and knowing what your job is by the time Saturday night rolls around, so you can go to sleep and wake up ready to go.”
On watching Pete Carroll’s teams when McDuffie played at the University of Washington, whether the Seahawks game was always on:
“It was. Actually, I never even been to a Seattle game (at Lumen Field), which is crazy since I was out there. But I know a lot about the Seahawks. Know a lot about Coach Carroll and, yeah, got a big deal respect for him. So, I know that team will come ready to play.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is your No. 1 destination for your team’s best information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on Trent McDuffie’s season so far by visiting our Facebook page (here).