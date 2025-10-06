Arrowhead Report

Glorified Linebacker: McDuffie Details Intricacies of How Rookie Expands Role

The Kansas City Chiefs love to put more cornerbacks on the field.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) runs on field for warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sometimes, a new tree takes root and helps the entire forest.

Rookie Nohl Williams has already earned the Chiefs’ confidence against some of the league’s better wide receivers, and that’s great news for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

“Nohl’s one of those guys who's really smart, coming in as a rookie,” McDuffie said Saturday. “He's picking up this defense really well. He's disciplined, and he's out there making plays, which is the biggest thing you see. His confidence is arising, and Coach Spags trusts him a little bit more.”

nohl williams, deandre hopkin
Indeed, Steve Spagnuolo has left Williams alone against DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, DeAndre Hopkins and others over the last three weeks – with encouraging results. And that opens up an encouraging list of options for the defensive coordinator, especially with respect to McDuffie, who, without Williams, would be left on the outside to cover the better receivers.

“That allows me to do a little bit more things,” McDuffie explained. “I can go on the inside, going outside, and allows us just change up the looks, change up the personnel, so that the offense just doesn't know.”

trent mcduffi
Spagnuolo's bag of tricks

Spagnuolo can’t just move any cornerback into the slot, either. McDuffie is the prototypical player to master that nickel cornerback in the mad scientist’s defense.

“When you’re at nickel,” McDuffie said, “you're pretty much a glorified linebacker; you definitely gotta play man-to-man in the slot, but your eyes got to be really disciplined. You got to be able to read high hats/low hats from the offensive linemen.”

Steve Spagnuol
Only one hat required

Williams really just needs to wear one hat on the outside, on a proverbial island. When the Chiefs (2-2) battle the Jaguars (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), Williams should expect to see more man-to-man coverage, with his eyes focused primarily on the receiver across from him, not necessarily on the run.

Spagnuolo always provides critical pre-draft feedback for general manager feedback, and Williams jumped out on film. He also stuck out in other ways.

nohl william
“If you remember, on kickoff team, he had a couple, some really good hits,” Spagnuolo said Friday. “He's a physical guy. Was physical in training camp. There was a little bit of a rough beginning, because it was kind of different to him. But I think he's kind of settled in. He's playing more confident, which is probably the first thing you need out there.

“We got a lot of respect for D-Hop. He went out and was able to have a couple of decent plays on him. So, I think that boosted his confidence.”

jaylen watson, chamarri conne
It also boosted Spagnuolo’s confidence – to move McDuffie inside to cover slot receivers. Chamarri Conner, too. Jaylen Watson, who intercepted Russell Wilson in the Week 3 win, has played well on the opposite side as well.

“We all know, we like Trent in there,” Spagnuolo added. “We like Chamarri in there as well, but when we can get three corners out there in the game … and that's kind of dictated by down the distance.”

