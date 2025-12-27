The Chiefs Rookie Who Made Impact Felt on Christmas

The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost to the Denver Broncos on Christmas, but the loss could be looked at with optimism. The future of the Chiefs looks to be in the building stages, as the young players took the AFC West division leaders to the limit this past Thursday.

However, when it comes to one rookie who made his impact felt the most, it's no other than cornerback Nohl Williams. Williams has been a major piece to the Chiefs' defense this season, and his upside has looked the most promising out of all other draft selections from the 2025 NFL Draft for Kansas City.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) makes the tackle during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Collecting eight total tackles against the Broncos, seven of which were solo tackles, along with three tackles for loss, Williams must've made defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo proud. With Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson out for the remainder of the year, this is Williams' time to shine.

Williams' Grades vs Denver

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic feature, Williams was the highest-graded Chiefs defender in the losing effort. In 72 total snaps, Williams earned an 82.5 overall grade, a 77.8 run defense grade, a 66.1 tackling grade, a 90 pass rush grade, and a 76.1 coverage grade.

Additionally, Williams had two pressures, two hurries, five stops, and one missed tackle. On the season, Williams has collected 42 total tackles in 16 games played, five passes defended, and two stuffs. The future is very bright for Williams and his role in the secondary.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As the Chiefs enter play in Week 18 against their AFC West divisional foe in the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams is easily a player to watch. Earlier this season, Williams had three total tackles against the Raiders, but with the workload seeming to increase, he could set impressive season numbers.

This season has been a learning experience for Williams. While he joined the reigning AFC champions, a lot has changed, but Williams didn't seem to lose focus. Watson is set to become a free agent at season's end, and with his cost likely increasing, Williams could slide into that vacant role.

Having Williams play alongside McDuffie in 2026 would be great for the youngsters' confidence. Currently, he'll partner with Kristian Fulton in cornerback duties , but with Fulton's inconsistencies in health this season, Williams could be relied on heavily against the Raiders.

All in all, Williams should be pleased with the rookie season he's had thus far, and with one game left, a win would be a nice end to a struggle season.

