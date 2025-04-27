What Grades Did Analysts Give Chiefs Nohl Williams Selection?
Brett Veach made a rare move on Night 1, trading down one spot while swapping No. 31 and No. 32 with the Eagles before selecting Josh Simmons to close the first round. On Friday, however, Veach was back to his familiar ways.
The Kansas City general manager aggressively moved up 10 spots in the third round to land Cal cornerback Nohl Williams 85th overall. The Chiefs gave their No. 95 selection to New England as well as a 2026 fourth-rounder. Ironically, that future fourth-round pick came to Kansas City after they traded All-Pro guard and former New England Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney to the Bears in March.
No doubt, Veach consulted closely with a specific Chiefs employee who has a keen eye for defensive backs.
Another top Chiefs scout, senior director of player personnel Mike Bradway, said Friday night the Chiefs had a high grade on Nohl, a 6-0, 199-pound defender. The trade ensured the All-American would begin his NFL career in Kansas City. According to draft expert Dane Brugler, Nohl spent 34.1 percent of his snaps in man coverage and 60.5 percent in zone.
Grades of the Chiefs’ selection from national analysts were mixed. Here’s a sampling:
Scott Dochterman, The Athletic – Grade: A
“For value, need and performance, this is the Chiefs’ best selection so far. Williams led the nation last season in interceptions (seven) and produced 15 passes defensed as a first-team All-American. He also scored four times in two seasons at Cal — twice on fumble returns, once on a kickoff return and once on an interception return.”
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: A-minus
“The Chiefs keep adding the right defensive depth after addressing edge and tackle. Williams was a worthy trade up for them because of his size, physicality and ballhawking being ideal for Steve Spagnuolo.”
Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated – Grade: B-plus
“The Chiefs added to their defensive arsenal for their third consecutive pick, taking Williams out of California. The production has been there for the UNLV transfer, who played for the Golden Bears over the past two years and totaled nine interceptions, including seven in 2024. Look for him to play a depth role in Kansas City as a rookie before perhaps starting in ’25 with Jaylen Watson scheduled to be a free agent.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B
“The Chiefs feel hellbent on adding playmakers who can fit in Steve Spagnuolo's dynamic schemes. They have solid reason to believe Williams will fit in nicely in KC.”
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: C-plus
“Older but experienced outside CB with natural athleticism to make plays on the football with good regularity. Not an elite ballhawk, yet won't have many issues finding the football near the catch point. Tackling efforts are too often out of control. Has man-coverage chops which is likely what drew the Chiefs to him. Speed and fluidity are average for the CB spot. Minor overpayment in trade-up.”
