The Biggest Must-Watch Player for the Chiefs vs Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class has seen its fair share of ups and downs this season. With Josh Simmons and Omarr Norman-Lott dealing with injuries this season as the first and second round picks, the franchise needed its later round selections to shine.

When looking at the Chiefs' rookie class and who has the best chance at taking a big step forward, beginning with the game against the Tennessee Titans , the immediate thought is to choose cornerback Nohl Williams.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Williams, 23 years of age and the Chiefs' third round pick this past April, has been a bright spot for the Kansas City draft class. The California product has played in 14 games and has done pretty much everything that's been asked of him to this point.

Collecting 32 total tackles, 17 solo tackles and five passes defended this season, Williams has the makeup to be a successful part of the Chiefs' secondary for the next few seasons. With Jaylen Watson set to hit free agency at the end of the season, Williams could see his role increase immediately.

Why You Should Watch Williams

Veteran cornerback Trent McDuffie has been ruled out against the Titans, meaning Williams has the chance to see a ton of snaps and to hopefully find his footing against an NFL franchise whose 2025 campaign couldn't have gone any worse.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, Williams played in 66 total snaps, but struggled in every area except tackling. Pro Football Focus has given him an overall grade of 64.4 this season, which is below league average, but promising for the future.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Plus, if Williams can prove he can be a contributor in these final three games of the season, he could force the front offices and coaching staff's hand when it comes to creating room on the roster for bigger roles in 2026.

Learning from veterans of the game thus far this season should ignite the rookie's confidence for Week 16. This is a huge opportunity for success, and so long as things go according to plan, Williams should show off against the Titans.

Jul 24, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans helmet during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Alongside Williams, several Chiefs rookies should be getting a majority of snaps. Losing to the Titans isn't an option, and if these young players want to make an impact, it has to be done against teams you know you can beat. Otherwise, save the big dogs for Christmas against the Denver Broncos.

