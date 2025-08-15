The Chiefs' Best First-Time Pro Bowl Option for 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs roster is stacked with stars. From quarterback Patrick Mahomes continuing to be in the conversation of the best quarterbacks in the NFL to legendary tight end Travis Kelce, the franchise employs stars up and down its roster.
While the Chiefs have several stars to choose from, so does the rest of the NFL. Not every player on the Chiefs roster can be held to a high standard or recognized with individual accolades. However, some Chiefs players have yet to receive accolades, and they feel long overdue.
Ahead of the 2025 campaign, several players are looking to become first-time Pro Bowlers, both on the Chiefs and other franchises in the NFL. In an article written by Kevin Patra on NFL.com, Patra named one player from each AFC franchise with the best chance at earning a Pro-Bowl nod.
In Patra's eyes, the pick for the Chiefs to become a Pro Bowler for the first time in their career this season is cornerback Trent McDuffie. Below is Patra's reasoning for his claim.
- "I attempted to avoid naming McDuffie here again after he made this list last year, but his omission would just be too glaring. He moved into the role vacated by's departure last year and continued to shine, generating a career-high 13 passes defended and two INTs," Patra wrote.
- "A physical cover man, McDuffie forced a tight-window throw rate of 33.3% last year. Playing out wide much more than he did in his previous two seasons, McDuffie proved he could go toe-to-toe with some of the best wideouts in the NFL."
- "The 24-year-old has continued to be unafraid against the run game and timely in pressures. The Chiefs' defense wouldn't have been anywhere close to where it was last season (fourth in scoring D, ninth in yards allowed) without McDuffie's presence on the outside."
McDuffie is still a prime option to be the next player extended by the franchise. The Chiefs exercised their fifth-year option on McDuffie for the 2026 campaign, but have yet to extend him long-term like George Karlaftis or Trey Smith were.
McDuffie is one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, and if he does become a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career this season, it would greatly force the franchise's hand in extending him for the future.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.