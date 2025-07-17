Which Top 100 Ranking Does Chiefs' Trent McDuffie Deserve?
With the 2025 campaign less than 50 days away, the Kansas City Chiefs, much like the other 31 franchises in the NFL, are closing in on training camp. The Chiefs begin their training camp on July 21, and the first practice takes place on the 22nd.
With that said, it isn't uncommon to see Top 100 NFL player rankings across several media platforms. For example, one of the biggest stories on NFL.com is their ranking of the Top 100 players entering the new campaign. So far, two Chiefs have cracked their list.
The most recent player listed as a Top 100 player in the NFL is Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie is going into his fourth season in the league and is ranked the 81st best player for the 2025 campaign in the eyes of the NFL.
"McDuffie is an able and willing tackler, as well as a physical eliminator of opponents’ top pass catchers. Ranked third among corners in 2024 with an 83.1 PFF defensive grade, it’s hard to believe his first career pick didn’t come until his 41st regular-season game," NFL.com wrote.
While it shouldn't be frowned upon to be considered a Top 100 player in the NFL, it does raise the question of whether McDuffie was ranked too low or not. To this point in his career, McDuffie has won two Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs and has only gotten better each year in the league.
Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin created his Top 100 players for the 2025 NFL campaign, which also featured McDuffie. In Austin's eyes, McDuffie is better than the 81st-best player in the league, as he ranks him as the 74th-best in his article.
"McDuffie excelled in coverage, allowing a 60% completion rate and an 82.9 passer rating on 102 targets (sixth-most among CBs). He gave up just 2.48 yards per reception, which ranked seventh at the position," Austin wrote.
"McDuffie did surrender six touchdowns, but he had a heavy workload. He also has a propensity for making big plays, including seven forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 4.5 sacks over his first three seasons."
With year four on the horizon, McDuffie will need to prove more to climb the rankings; however, he may be better overall than NFL.com gives him credit for.
