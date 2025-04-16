What Would Constitute a Surprise Pick for the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been highly linked to certain areas as we inch closer and closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. Several mock drafters see the franchise addressing the biggest area that led to their defeat in the Super Bowl in the offensive line, while others see defense as a priority.
However, no one has touched on what position the Chiefs could select in the draft that would shock the world. The draft is filled with several depth pieces in the form of tight ends and running backs, and while the Chiefs do have a slew of both, there is a world where they go against the predictions and take a running back at number 31.
According to PFF.com's Dalton Wasserman's mock draft of surprise draft selections for each franchise in the National Football League, Kansas City would bring in Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson, adding to an already packed running back room.
"Chiefs running backs ranked 30th in yards per carry and 31st in explosive runs last season, including the playoffs. While Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt provide toughness and physicality, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson could inject much-needed explosiveness and pass-catching ability into the backfield," Wasserman wrote when defending his claim.
Henderson is projected to be a second-round draft pick, according to NFL.com's analysis written by Lance Zierlein. His speed and success at the college level makes him a definite player to be sought after, however, it might not be with the Chiefs.
As Wasserman stated in his reasoning, both Pacheco and Hunt are set to be on the roster for the 2025, assuming they both make the cut for the professional roster. A talent such as Henderson gives the franchise more flexibility if they deem either Pacheco, Hunt, or newly signed Elijah Mitchell not good enough for the pro roster.
Last season with the Buckeyes, Henderson collected 1,016 rushing yards in 144 carries. He is already used to a heavy workload, given what he was able to do with Ohio State's program. As Zierlein stated, Henderson could be solidified in the second round before the Chiefs pounce on him at pick 31.
