7-Round Mock Draft of Recent Chiefs Picks
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to fill in the rest of their roster with talented players that can come in and give the team the best chance to win next season.
They will look to do that in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have done a good job in recent drafts in picking talent that has made an impact on their team and helped them win Super Bowls.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network released their recent seven-round mock draft, and these are the players they have the Chiefs taking.
31) Kansas City Chiefs- Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Though they addressed the offensive line a bit in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs would be smart to add insurance in case Jaylon Moore or Jawaan Taylor doesn’t work out at tackle.
Josh Conerly Jr. is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the class. His quick feet and pad level make him a valuable pass protector and a coordinated run blocker on the move.
63) Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
Kingsley Suamataia is slated to replace Joe Thuney at guard, but with the former’s shaky rookie season in 2024 and Trey Smith still not on a long-term deal, more offensive line could make sense early for the Chiefs.
A four-year collegiate starter, Wyatt Milum is a heavy-handed lineman with solid footwork in pass protection and precise strikes at the point of attack. Whether it’s at tackle or guard, he should be a solid starter in the league.
66) Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Quinshon Judkins would be a strong addition to the Chiefs’ backfield, as he has the ball-carrier vision and big-play speed to make him a threat just about any time he touches the ball.
95) Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
An athletic 3-technique defensive tackle, Omarr Norman-Lott is one of the best interior pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a low center of gravity, impressive hand usage, and a dynamic first step off the ball, he has the potential to be a fixture for an NFL defensive line for a long time.
133) Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
Ivey at this pick is a steal for the Chiefs. Ivey gives the Chiefs a starting caliber edge rusher on the defensive line.
226) Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington
The Chiefs get another weapon for their offense and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are getting an explosive receiver.
251) Drew Kendall, C, Boston College
Kendall gives the Chiefs depth at the center position on the offensive line. He has the potential to be a starter on the Chiefs' offensive line.
257) Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
With the final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs take another receiver that gives them competition and depth.
Please remember follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Also, you can like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE