Why Confidence in Chiefs Is Falling After Recent Struggles
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a terrible start to begin their 2025 NFL campaign. This is not the start they envisioned. The Chiefs have dropped their first two games.
They were both close games that could have gone their way, but did not. They have not caught those breaks they did a season ago in one score games. This is a completely different thing that is happening to the Chiefs. Now, as they head into Week 3 of the season, they face a must-win game on the road on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs Losing Confidence
For the Chiefs they have not been executing well enough on both sides of the ball. The offense has not found that rhythm that they had in the preseason and in training camp. It is getting hard because of the offensive weapons that the Chiefs are missing.
If there was one position that they could not afford to get hurt, it was the wide receiver position. That has been the troubling part for this team and offense. They have not had healthy players consistently at the receiver position.
The Chiefs know that it is not an excuse and have to play better. That is going to be the thing that helps them turn it around, starting this Sunday. They cannot afford to drop a third straight to begin the season. The back done for this team right now is the defense. The offense is going to have to step up and lean on its stars and leaders to make sure they are executing at the highest level. The confidence level has not been there for the Chiefs this season yet.
"Not confident at all. Not unless scheme becomes an altered thing, a change thing," said analyst Dan Orlovsky on First Take. "What would give me confidence? Patrick Mahomes? That is it. I would argue that Travis Kelce has played pretty well. Other than that, the offensive line is poor. So, is that just going to get fixed? No. Even Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey, who have been very good players, they are not playing up to their standard level."
"The receivers are not getting open. I know the receivers that are going to get healthy or back from suspension are going to be different but when does that actually happen?"
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).