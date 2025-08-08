Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Still Plan to Be Explosive, Even Without Starting Receivers

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The fact that Lee Corso and Tyquan Thornton share an Aug. 7 birthday is no coincidence. With Hollywood Brown (ankle) missing another practice Thursday and Rashee Rice facing a multi-game NFL suspension, the Chiefs have effectively responded with their own, “Not so fast, my friend.”

That’s Kansas City’s answer to those who see circumstances unfolding similar to issues the Chiefs had to overcome a year ago, when Rice missed 16 games after season-ending knee surgery and Brown missed 15 with a shoulder injury. The difference this time is depth.

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And that's why Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes don’t plan on changing their 2025 goals, regardless of whether Brown and Rice are active.

Personnel won't affect explosive, aggressive approach

“We definitely want to push the ball down the field and push the ball into tighter windows this year,” Patrick Mahomes said after practice Thursday, via KCTV. “We got the guys that can make the contested catches, you’ve all seen that out here.”

They saw it on Tuesday when Mahomes completed a deep corner route to Thornton, who made a spectacular catch after the quarterback threaded a minuscule window through the arms of Chamarri Conner and Bryan Cook. And they’ve seen other younger receivers like Jalen Royals and Jason Brownlee emerge to capitalize on bonus reps with Mahomes.

“We told them we’d give them a chance and they’ve got to prove to us they can make those plays, and they’ve proven that,” Mahomes added. “Coach Reid’s been adamant about pushing the ball and trying to make plays happen, and let’s see if we can have success with it. And the goal is to keep that going throughout the regular season.”

Tyquan Thornton
Dec 31, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) after making a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Thornton might be able to help check that box. New England’s second-round selection in the 2022 draft, he turned 25 on Thursday and seems like a competent replacement for Brown. Regardless of when Brown returns, Thornton appears to have carved out a clear path forward in the Chiefs' offense. He also figures to serve as a special-teams staple when Kansas City kicks off the season Sept. 5 against the Chargers in Brazil.

Royals similar to Rice

The Chiefs have a replacement for Rice, too, in Royals. While Royals lacks Rice’s experience, the rookie is similar in size and speed. A fourth-round selection from Utah State, Royals also has earned the trust of Mahomes.

Saturday’s preseason opener at Arizona (7 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan) could further solidify that trust. Mahomes will play the first quarter and figures to break the huddle with Thornton, Royals and possibly Brownlee.

“Yeah, so it's important that they get in,” Reid said Thursday, looking ahead to the game. “Now they're in front of some bright lights and it takes it up one more notch. Not quite the season, but we're still in front of a big crowd and another team. So, your adrenaline level gets pushed to another level and let's see how we do.”

Jalen Royals
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team wide receiver Jalen Royals of Utah State (17) and American team defensive back Mac McWilliams of UCF (27) fight for a pass during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

