Why Chiefs Hoping to Succeed Against This 2-Word Buzz Phrase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – You might need a paleontologist to remember when critics were drowning the Lions with narratives about struggling to adjust to new coordinators.
It was four weeks ago, and Detroit hasn’t lost a game since.
When the Chiefs (2-3) host Detroit (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Kelvin Sheppard will get his sixth career game as an NFL defensive coordinator. Patrick Mahomes will get his 139th as an NFL quarterback.
But there’s something savvy first-year defensive coordinators use in attempt to narrow that gap, something called unscouted looks.
“I think he does a great job of the game planning,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “He puts his guys in position so they can play fast and play hard, and you can tell they respect him by how hard they do play.
“And so, if that's being a former player, whatever it is, he gets the best out of his guys. And so, it'll be a great challenge for us. We got to match the intensity. We got to match that, match the intensity of going up against a Detroit Lions football team and a Detroit Lions defense.”
Chiefs were 1-for-2 against unscouted looks on Monday
The challenge with Sheppard’s Detroit Lions defense, after he replaced new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, is adjusting to those unseen strategies. One of them surprised Kansas City in Monday’s loss at Jacksonville.
Unscouted because up to that point – second-and-goal from Jacksonville’s 3-yard line – the Chiefs had yet to see on film or in the first three quarters linebacker Devin Lloyd popping in and popping out into coverage.
So, inches from his 300th career touchdown pass, Mahomes fired into what he thought would be an open passing lane to Travis Kelce. And 99 yards later, instead of leading 21-14, the Chiefs were down by that margin.
“Yeah, it's common when you have a quarterback like we have,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday, “that teams are going to try to do as much as they can and break tendencies, which we're well aware of. And credit to them for having a guy that was in the right place at the right time.”
Aggressive mindset against first unscouted look
Mahomes, Nagy and the Chiefs beat an unscouted look in the first quarter. On a third-and-9, Jacksonville sent Andrew Wingard on a blitz and before the safety blasted Mahomes, the quarterback found Tyquan Thornton down the left sideline for 32 yards.
“That's why they kind of got a guy through there,” Mahomes recalled. “But we knew when they did that, they kind of, they leveled, flat footed, kind of thinking the ball’s gonna come out fast. And I've always been of the mindset if they're going to blitz, we got to be aggressive and throw the ball down the field. That’s your best opportunity to do that, and so give a guy a chance down the field.
“And so, that happens every game. I think that it was just big moments where it was a big play, one our way and one their way, with the unscouted looks.”
