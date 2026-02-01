Ranking the Chiefs’ Best Three Games from 2025

Not much went right for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, as they went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

That failure looked minuscule the moment quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a knee injury late in the Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, writhing in pain as he grabbed his injured leg. The initial fear became a reality, as it was announced shortly after the game that the 30-year-old quarterback had officially been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

While the season was a disappointment based on record, Mahomes injury is what will scar Kansas City's 2025 season. Although there were not many positive takeaways for Kansas City, here are a few of their best wins from this season.

Week 4 Win Over Baltimore

Coming off an uninspiring win over the New York Giants in Week 3, the Chiefs were desperate for a statement win, as they were 1-2 with an asterisk victory, as Russell Wilson was the opposing quarterback for the Giants.

Whenever Mahomes and Lamar Jackson square off, it dominates the headlines during the week leading up to the contest. That was obviously the case, especially when both teams entered the matchup with a 1-2 record.

Mahomes outplayed Jackson, completing 25-of-37 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns, which was his best performance of the season. Additionally, Xavier Worthy showed flashes in his WR1 role, securing five receptions for 83 yards. Meanwhile, Kansas City's defense marginalized Jackson, as the 29-year-old quarterback completed 14-of-20 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and one fumble.

After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, the Chiefs buckled down and dominated the Ravens en route to a 37-20 win.

Week 7 Win Over Detroit

Kansas City had the advantage of a bye week before this game, giving head coach Andy Reid and the team extra time to prepare for the Lions. In Week 5, the Chiefs arguably outplayed the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a couple of back-breaking plays, including Mahomes throwing a 99-yard pick-six, led to the Jaguars stealing a 31-28 victory.

The nine-year veteran bounced back by completing 22-of-30 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City would defeat Detroit 30-17. The Lions had scored at least 34 points in four straight games prior to the Chiefs.

Week 12 Win Over Indianapolis

Before the Colts' collapse at the end of the season, with Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending torn Achilles, Indianapolis was once viewed as the best team in the league. Heading into Arrowhead Stadium, the Colts boasted an 8-2 record while the Chiefs were teetering at .500 with a 5-5 record.

Kansas City was on the verge of falling below .500 with only a handful of games remaining, trailing 20-9 in the fourth quarter. However, the Chiefs did not allow another point, forcing overtime, and eventually prevailing 23-20, keeping Kansas City's playoff hopes alive.

However, neither team would win a single game from this point forward. The Chiefs would finish with a 6-11 record, while the Colts went on to lose seven consecutive games, compiling an 8-9 record by the end of the season.