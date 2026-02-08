Why Kelce's Potential Return Shouldn't Change Chiefs' Expectations

Travis Kelce continues to live his best life. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end participated in the Annexus Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open, showing off his swing on the greens ahead of one of the most anticipated PGA events before The Masters.

While Kelce continues to have fun, enjoy his time off the field with a bit of an extended offseason than he is used to, the Chiefs await his decision on his football future. Kelce played on a one-year contract this past season in hopes of reaching a fourth consecutive Super Bowl to ride off into the sunset, but never got that chance as Kansas City missed the playoffs at 6-11 and is in the midst of a retooling process.

I’m told that while retirement has been discussed, many close to Travis Kelce believe he could return for a 14th season. The future Hall of Famer has yet to make a final decision about his future.



What I’m hearing, from San Francisco: https://t.co/P4kwbuMPJf pic.twitter.com/FPHJf0E2z9 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 7, 2026

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Saturday that Kelce could be returning to Kansas City for his 14th season to add on to an already first-ballot Hall of Fame-worthy career, but no decision has been made. While Kelce's return would be popular for the franchise and the league as one of the most recognized players in the sport, the expectations for the 2026 season, for Kelce and his team, shouldn't be raised.

Kelce's return may not move the needle for the Chiefs

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a roster that is in serious need of reconstruction, but they won't have a full-blown rebuild until the day Patrick Mahomes retires from the NFL, which can be safely assumed for at least eight to 10 years, depending on how his physical attributes are maintained. Kansas City must retool much of its roster on both sides of the ball at key areas of need. Kelce's potential return won't solve many of their problems.

There might be a hole at right tackle, a need for a three-level threat with reliability underneath and over the middle of the field, improvements and an injection of youth into the secondary, a new starting WILL linebacker, and a rethinking of how the Chiefs view play-style types at defensive line and edge rusher.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after making a catch for a first down during the first half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce is a reliable pass-catcher, but the athleticism is no longer there for him to be a true threat to defenses. It doesn't raise the bar for offensive performance, nor should it raise the expectations. The Chiefs are a team that needs to lean on its younger players and focus on their cornerstones at the key spots already secured on the roster, while pushing to make the postseason in a loaded AFC.

I assume Chiefs fans are in agreement with this sentiment. No disrespect to Kelce, but he doesn't move the needle as he used to, and that is ok. It will only motivate the franchise to find his successor this offseason through free agency or the NFL Draft at the earliest possible convenience.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure you are following us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert, and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.