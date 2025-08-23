Chiefs Rank Shockingly Low in This Category
The NFL scheduled the Chiefs in four standalone windows over the season’s first six weeks, not including a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia and a showdown with Baltimore. But ESPN.com last week ranked Kansas City near the cellar in watchability.
On a list grading NFL teams on factors such as big plays, close games and star players.
Chiefs Fatigue, apparently, is a real thing – especially after the team’s 40-22 loss the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. The franchise ranked 30th of 32 teams in the ESPN.com rankings.
“The Chiefs were not very fun to watch last season,” wrote analyst Ben Solak, “as was exhaustively covered.”
Solak supported his argument based on the Chiefs ranking 28th in explosive-pass rate and 30th in explosive-rush rate. Las Vegas was the only other club to finish among the NFL’s bottom five in both categories. On defense, Kansas City also surrendered too many big plays, Solak said.
“The Chiefs drew blood from the stone of every drive,” Solak wrote, “with barely-there third-down conversions chased by just-enough fourth-down conversions, over and over and over again. Their 6.5 plays per drive led the league.”
Debate the Chiefs’ watchability all day long, but no one can argue with their ability to win games. Despite 2024 injuries claiming their starting running back and two starting receivers in the first four weeks, and a season-long turnstile at left tackle, they won 15 games. And one of their two losses was a meaningless season finale at Denver, where they rested most of their starters.
Chiefs rank No. 1 in target-on-back rating
The Chiefs are an enigma, no question. But opponents no doubt view beating Kansas City more significant than beating other teams, including the preseason.
And if star-power is measured by TV commercial appearances, celebrity significant others or Super Bowl rings, Kansas City is highly watchable – certainly higher than 30th in the league.
Plus, both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have said over and over since the Super Bowl loss that their goal is to re-establish the deep pass and tight-window throws that became their hallmark during the Tyreek Hill days.
And as far as close games, the Chiefs have won an NFL-record 17 consecutive one-score games, including postseason, an active streak that began in 2023.
Still, Solak disagrees.
“Even Patrick Mahomes’ magic was not enough to make those games enjoyable to view,” he said. “But this season should be better if Rashee Rice is back to full strength after his suspension. If Xavier Worthy takes the next step as a deep threat. If Marquise Brown is healthy. And if Travis Kelce can turn back the clock and recover some explosiveness. Just four big ‘ifs’ for the Chiefs to be watchable again.”
Plenty of "watchable" opponents in 2025
At least among Chiefs opponents, each of Solak’s top three -- and five of the top eight -- are on Kansas City’s schedule: Washington (No. 1), Baltimore (No. 2), Detroit (No. 3), Philadelphia (No. 5) and Jacksonville (No. 8).
