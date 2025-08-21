How Many Chiefs Games Will Taylor Swift Attend?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Travis Kelce in two preseason games has as many snaps -- three -- as Super Bowl rings. But Andy Reid promised to play Kelce and the rest of Kansas City’s starters against the Bears in the preseason finale Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.
So, is Taylor Swift going to the Chiefs game? Team president Mark Donovan wouldn’t confirm her attendance for Friday’s contest against Chicago (7:20 p.m. ET, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan), but did say she could establish her personal single-season attendance record.
“Well, she's an authentic member of our Chiefs team,” Donovan said Thursday at the team’s annual Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon, “and we hope that she's there a lot more. I know from the early information I have, she plans on being there a lot more.”
And, obviously, if Donovan has early information, so does chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.
“She's not nearly as busy as she was when she was on tour,” Hunt said last week on Entertainment Tonight. “She's a great fan, so I wouldn't be surprised to see her at most of the games.”
Thank you for what?
The Chiefs welcome Swift with open arms, and considering how closely she followed the 2024 NFL draft, she’s embraced the Chiefs, too. It's paid incalculable dividends.
“I have people come up to me all the time and tell me, ‘Thank you,’” Hunt said. “I'm like, ‘Thank you for what?’ And then they tell me, ‘Thank you because my 10-year-old daughter now insists on watching NFL football with me.’
“And of course, that's largely because of Taylor Swift. They want to see her at Chiefs games, cheering on Travis and cheering on the team. So, it's been fantastic and we love having her as part of the Kingdom.”
Donovan has met with Kelce
If she attends Friday’s game, Swift will see the Bears, the Kansas City opponent she saw at her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. Donovan said that the team’s effort to make her and Kelce feel comfortable is a process the team now has down to a T.
“It's an incredible opportunity for us,” Donovan explained Thursday, “but we try to look at it as she is a member of our family. So, we try to treat her that way, and don't overdo it. That's difficult with one of the biggest stars in the world.
“But we work very closely with her team, work very closely with Travis to make it as normal as possible. And that's important to her. I know that's really important to Travis. He and I've talked about that. So, we do as best we can to keep it as normal as possible.”
“Our security staff,” said Hunt, “has gotten used to it. They do a great job of helping her get in and out of the stadium seamlessly. And frankly, when she comes, she just wants to be a regular fan, which is a great thing, but it's also a challenge.”
