Why Chiefs Need to Call for Former Top Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of victory in Week 1 of the NFL season. But the loss was not the only thing that hurt. In Week 1, the Chiefs lost their top wide receiver. Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was injured in the team's Week 1 loss.
Worthy got injured after only three snaps in the game, when tight end Travis Kelce ran into him on a passing route. Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder, and his timetable to return is unknown.
The Chiefs' offense was already taking a hit with wide receiver Rashee Rice being suspended for six games. And now they will likely be without Worthy. Those two players are the Chiefs' top receivers, and now the Chiefs will have to have others step up and see if they can hold it down. This is something the Chiefs had to deal with last season, and now, once again, they will deal with it this season. That is how fast things can change in the National Football League.
Chiefs Making Call for Tyreek Hill?
With the injury to Worthy, the Chiefs should be making calls to other teams about a wide receiver. The most obvious one is making a call to the Miami Dolphins. They have former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill's best seasons have come with the Chiefs, and it will make sense for both sides to make a trade for Hill possible. Getting Hill on this Chiefs team will be a huge deal. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Hill have a great connection.
"I do not see what would stop them from making that decision," said NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth on the Chiefs trading for Tyreek Hill. "Especially given how Miami looked. He [Hill] does not have much time left on his contract, so it would not be a long-term solution. I do not think that would stop them. I have no idea what would stop them from making that call. I am sure they can make that call."
"I think the Dolphins might be hesitant because of whatever signal that sends to their team, but that is a really sad organization right now ... It feels like the corner stone of their [Chiefs] offense is Patrick Mahomes' magic. Their best plays and their most consistent plays were Patrick Mahomes."
