Chiefs UDFA Listed as 'Must Watch'
Everyone likes to focus on the first-round picks, the big-time playmakers. While all the spotlight's on them, the undrafted free agents fly below the radar. They show out in OTAs, work twice as hard to make the 53-man roster, but they still go unnoticed unless they manage to go above and beyond.
Every team tries to use analytics and their scouting systems to find the best hidden talent after the draft. There's no limit to how many UDFAs an NFL team can sign. Some have signed less than 5 in an offseason, while others have gone over 30 at times.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll have to sift through 19 hungry and driven UDFAs, choosing which ones to move along and which ones to let go of. It won't be easy, but it's something that must be done.
"CBS Sports" writer Chris Trapasso believes that one name shouldn't be forgotten and should receive a second glance by the Chiefs' coaching staff and front office: Florida wide receiver Elijhah Badger.
I had an early second-round grade on Elijhah Badger. Yep. I wrote about what, at early indications, was a seismic miss, right here immediately after the draft. While fully owning up to the evaluation blunder, I haven't lost all hope on Badger. His film and analytics still speak to me. After all, he hasn't taken a snap in the NFL yet.- Chris Trapasso
He was the most efficient YAC receiver in the country in 2022 and 2023 at Arizona State, and while the volume decreased last season at Florida, he still averaged nearly 21 yards per snag, only dropped eight passes on more than 270 targets in college, demonstrated clear-cut press-beating capabilities and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Chiefs aren't loaded at receiver, and the short-term future is uncertain with Rashee Rice. If anyone can make it work with a talented receiver, it's Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Kansas City's offense. Honorable mention designation here goes to linebacker Brandon George, who tested spectacularly at the Pittsburgh Pro Day after a fine career with the Panthers patrolling the second level.
