How the Chiefs Can Secure a Brighter Future

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing 6 - 11 season after making it to three Super Bowls in a row. This team's going to look a lot different in 2026, and that doesn't stop at roster construction.

Andy Reid has confirmed that he'll still be coaching this team in 2026, but that may be the biggest part of this coaching staff that returns. Both Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo have head coaching interviews for various teams, and both of them may leave this offseason. It's not a guarantee they leave the team, but with Patrick Mahomes injury casting a cloud of uncertainty over their future, it's not far-fetched to see them jump ship.

A Brighter Future

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nagy and Spagnuolo have been key components of the Chiefs' dynasty, and without them, they wouldn't have found nearly as much success as they have. However, their leaving opens the door for new faces to step in and lead this team into a glorious new future.

Specifically, in their offensive coordinator position, the Chiefs haven't been the same offensive powerhouse they were in years previous. If the Chiefs want to get back to being the dynasty they once were, it starts with the offense that had Mahomes in perennial MVP conversations.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One of the most intriguing candidates to replace Nagy is former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel was let go after consecutive losing seasons, but the offense that took the league by storm is still lying dormant within him.

Imagine what McDaniel could do with an offense that has Mahomes, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy. Not to mention, they're predicted to add another offensive weapon in the draft with their top pick. McDaniel loves to run the ball. Jeremiyah Love would be a perfect fit alongside him and their new offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

McDaniel would be the ideal hire for the Chiefs, as it would be a mutually beneficial relationship. McDaniel would be able to boost his stock as a head coaching candidate and potentially be on a championship-winning team.

The Chiefs would get the benefit of adding one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL to their arsenal, and pairing him with the greatness of Reid would combine for something truly special. Of course, McDaniel can find another team to fill their head-coaching vacancy. It's not a guarantee he'll want to be demoted to an offensive coordinator, but it would be a development that would break the NFL.

